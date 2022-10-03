Police arrest driver accused of killing Moraine student in hit-and-run

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver has been arrested after killing a University of Cincinnati student in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday, September 28. The student was from Moraine.

According to the Cincinnati Police, the suspect drove their Honda CRV through a red light at a high rate of speed, colliding with two students, 18-year-olds Cayden Turner and Namya Russel who were crossing the road at Jefferson Avenue.

The driver continued north on Jefferson Avenue before colliding with a tree and coming to a stop at West Martin Luther King Drive, police said. The suspect then ran from the vehicle.

Officials reported that the vehicle that struck the students appeared to be stolen.

Both students were seriously injured in the crash and brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. One student, Cayden Turner died of her injuries. Namya Russel is in stable condition.

On September 30, the driver was arrested and charged with several felonies including Aggravated Vehicular Homicide.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Cincinnati Police department at 513-352-2514.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.