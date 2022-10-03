Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns staff predictions for Week 5 NFL game
It's been one step forward, one step back for the Browns through four games. The next step could be a pivotal one. Defensive lapses, red-zone failures and injuries to key personnel have doomed the Browns in losses to the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons in games the Browns perhaps should have won. ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Giants Sign Tony Jefferson to Roster, Elevate Two Ahead of Week 5 Game vs. Packers
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants filled their remaining opening on the 53-man roster by signing defensive back Tony Jefferson from their practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers n London. Jefferson, a nine-year veteran, was elevated from the practice...
Raleigh News & Observer
New Packers Linebacker Excited for Return to London, Fresh Start on Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For new Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson, this week is akin to the classic scene from the movie European Vacation, when Clark Griswold couldn’t figure out how to exit a roundabout. Finally, with daytime having turned to night and with his family having fallen asleep in the car, a frazzled Griswold laughs and, for the umpteenth time, says, “There’s Big Ben, kids. Parliament.”
Raleigh News & Observer
Look: Chad Johnson Wears Joe Burrow Jersey to LSU’s SEC Showdown With Tennessee
Bengals legend Chad Johnson is wearing a Joe Burrow LSU jersey today at Tigers Stadium. They're hosting the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown. Johnson also wore a Burrow jersey for Cincinnati's win over Miami in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. For more on the Bengals, watch the video...
RELATED PEOPLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers elevate wide receiver, safety from practice squad for matchup vs. 49ers
The Carolina Panthers made a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Safety Marquise Blair and wide receiver Derek Wright received standard elevations to the game-day roster on Saturday, the team announced. With wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) ruled out and safety Xaiver Woods (hamstring) listed as questionable for the matchup against the 49ers, Wright and Blair will fill out the depth chart as insurance.
Comments / 0