With the NBA regular season set to begin in less than two weeks, things have not been quite as rosy for the reigning NBA champions in the last 48 hours. Despite looking like contenders once again, contention within the team boiled over into a physical fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on Wednesday. Although Green issued an apology to his teammates on Thursday, a video published by TMZ on Friday morning has kept the fire burning around the situation.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO