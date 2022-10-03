ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

DraftKings promo code and free picks for Michigan Football vs. Indiana

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s already Week 6 of the college football season, and there’s a key Big Ten matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers....
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

FanDuel promo code and deposit bonus plus a Lions vs. Patriots free pick

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week Five in the NFL kicked off with the Indianapolis Colts edging out the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, and that’s just...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

$1,000 DraftKings deposit bonus plus our Ohio State vs. Michigan State best bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best places to wager on all sports, and they have lines for virtually every college football game....
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Red Wings’ difficult roster decisions like assembling jigsaw puzzle

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a couple of practices and two more preseason games to assemble what coach Derek Lalonde described as a jigsaw puzzle – the season-opening 23-man roster. Players on the bubble include prospects Simon Edvinsson, Elmer Soderblom and Jonatan Berggren, young players with...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Team Draymond or Team Poole? Warriors fight has MSU and Michigan fans taking sides

With the NBA regular season set to begin in less than two weeks, things have not been quite as rosy for the reigning NBA champions in the last 48 hours. Despite looking like contenders once again, contention within the team boiled over into a physical fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on Wednesday. Although Green issued an apology to his teammates on Thursday, a video published by TMZ on Friday morning has kept the fire burning around the situation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Draymond Green apologizes for punching Jordan Poole; video leaked

Draymond Green apologized to the Golden State Warriors a day after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said this week. A day later, the world saw the incident for the first time. TMZ published a video on Friday morning of the Green-Poole altercation, which...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLive.com

Red Wings fall to Leafs in preseason finale; roster decisions loom

The Detroit Red Wings dressed only a handful of regulars in their preseason finale Saturday. The Toronto Maple Leafs iced nearly their entire lineup. The result was predictable. The Leafs got two goals each from Auston Mathews and William Nylander for a 5-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings assign top goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings believe goaltender Sebastian Cossa is ready for professional hockey, assigning the 15th overall pick from 2021 to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday. Cossa, 19, made only two preseason appearances, totaling 49 minutes, and stopped 20-of-21 shots. Cossa might eventually wind up with the ECHL...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Robert Hagg joins group vying for Red Wings’ third defense pairing

DETROIT – Add Robert Hagg to the mix of defensemen competing for spots on the Detroit Red Wings’ third pairing. Hagg was cleared to practice Friday without a non-contact jersey, 12 days after getting hit in the head with a puck during a training camp scrimmage. He won’t play in the final two preseason games, tonight against Toronto at Little Caesars Arena (7:30, Bally Sports Detroit) and Saturday at the Maple Leafs (7 p.m.) but is expected to be available for the season-opener one week from today.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo code and bonus MLIVEFULL: Up to $1,250 insurance

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you want to show your love for the Detroit Lions or any of the Michigan collegiate football schools, Caesars Sportsbook has a...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Tigers part ways with longtime scouting director

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers are parting ways with a longtime presence in their amateur scouting department. Scott Pleis has been relieved of his duties as amatuer scouting director, a source confirmed to MLive Media Group on Saturday. The news was first reported by the Detroit Free Press. Pleis, 59,...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Young players making Red Wings’ roster decisions more difficult

DETROIT – Several young players competing for roster spots with the Detroit Red Wings have maximized their opportunity in the preseason. If they are sent to Grand Rapids, in some cases it will be more due to numbers than their performance. Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno, forwards on the...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Elmer Soderblom’s nifty goal highlights Red Wings’ preseason win vs. Leafs

DETROIT – Tyler Bertuzzi tallied a pair of goals, Elmer Soderblom scored a slick goal and Joe Veleno was rewarded in his effort to earn a roster spot. The Detroit Red Wings loaded their lineup with regulars and defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs’ B team 4-2 Friday in the home preseason finale at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Packers vs. Giants London prediction, odds and best bets for NFL Week 5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season will continue with the second chapter of this year’s London series. It features the New York...
