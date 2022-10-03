Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code and free picks for Michigan Football vs. Indiana
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s already Week 6 of the college football season, and there’s a key Big Ten matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers....
MLive.com
FanDuel promo code and deposit bonus plus a Lions vs. Patriots free pick
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week Five in the NFL kicked off with the Indianapolis Colts edging out the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, and that’s just...
MLive.com
Lions lose Charles Harris from struggling defense; Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have the worst defense in the league. Now they’re going to have to figure out how to turn it around without two of their three most productive pass rushers in New England. Edge defender Charles Harris has been officially ruled out to play...
MLive.com
Lions cut K Austin Seibert, expected to go with practice-squader Michael Badgely
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell regretted sending Austin Seibert out there for that doomed 54-yard field goal in Minnesota. Now it seems Seibert won’t be sent out there again for the Lions at all, instead getting released on Friday afternoon. Detroit is now poised to go with Michael Badgely,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
$1,000 DraftKings deposit bonus plus our Ohio State vs. Michigan State best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best places to wager on all sports, and they have lines for virtually every college football game....
MLive.com
14 ex-Tigers are in 2022 MLB playoffs: Do you remember all of them?
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers will once again be at home when the first round of the MLB playoffs opens on Friday afternoon. But plenty of old friends will still have a chance to make a run for the World Series.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ difficult roster decisions like assembling jigsaw puzzle
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have a couple of practices and two more preseason games to assemble what coach Derek Lalonde described as a jigsaw puzzle – the season-opening 23-man roster. Players on the bubble include prospects Simon Edvinsson, Elmer Soderblom and Jonatan Berggren, young players with...
MLive.com
Team Draymond or Team Poole? Warriors fight has MSU and Michigan fans taking sides
With the NBA regular season set to begin in less than two weeks, things have not been quite as rosy for the reigning NBA champions in the last 48 hours. Despite looking like contenders once again, contention within the team boiled over into a physical fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on Wednesday. Although Green issued an apology to his teammates on Thursday, a video published by TMZ on Friday morning has kept the fire burning around the situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Lions’ D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown unlikely to play in New England
ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown are unlikely to play in New England after missing yet another practice on Thursday, their fifth in a row. Both players sustained ankle injuries in the loss against Minnesota two weeks ago, while Swift also...
MLive.com
Draymond Green apologizes for punching Jordan Poole; video leaked
Draymond Green apologized to the Golden State Warriors a day after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice, Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said this week. A day later, the world saw the incident for the first time. TMZ published a video on Friday morning of the Green-Poole altercation, which...
MLive.com
Red Wings fall to Leafs in preseason finale; roster decisions loom
The Detroit Red Wings dressed only a handful of regulars in their preseason finale Saturday. The Toronto Maple Leafs iced nearly their entire lineup. The result was predictable. The Leafs got two goals each from Auston Mathews and William Nylander for a 5-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The Red Wings...
MLive.com
Red Wings assign top goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to Grand Rapids
The Detroit Red Wings believe goaltender Sebastian Cossa is ready for professional hockey, assigning the 15th overall pick from 2021 to the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday. Cossa, 19, made only two preseason appearances, totaling 49 minutes, and stopped 20-of-21 shots. Cossa might eventually wind up with the ECHL...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Robert Hagg joins group vying for Red Wings’ third defense pairing
DETROIT – Add Robert Hagg to the mix of defensemen competing for spots on the Detroit Red Wings’ third pairing. Hagg was cleared to practice Friday without a non-contact jersey, 12 days after getting hit in the head with a puck during a training camp scrimmage. He won’t play in the final two preseason games, tonight against Toronto at Little Caesars Arena (7:30, Bally Sports Detroit) and Saturday at the Maple Leafs (7 p.m.) but is expected to be available for the season-opener one week from today.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 7 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 7, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GLADWIN 33, PONTIAC NOTRE DAME 27.
MLive.com
Caesars Sportsbook promo code and bonus MLIVEFULL: Up to $1,250 insurance
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you want to show your love for the Detroit Lions or any of the Michigan collegiate football schools, Caesars Sportsbook has a...
MLive.com
The Lions have the NFL’s worst defense. Aaron Glenn is determined to fix it.
ALLEN PARK -- Aaron Glenn opens every news conference with an opening statement that usually highlights some positives from his defense. But four days after the league’s worst defense bottomed out with its most horrifying performance of the year, there weren’t many positives to highlight. Glenn didn’t even...
MLive.com
Tigers part ways with longtime scouting director
DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers are parting ways with a longtime presence in their amateur scouting department. Scott Pleis has been relieved of his duties as amatuer scouting director, a source confirmed to MLive Media Group on Saturday. The news was first reported by the Detroit Free Press. Pleis, 59,...
MLive.com
Young players making Red Wings’ roster decisions more difficult
DETROIT – Several young players competing for roster spots with the Detroit Red Wings have maximized their opportunity in the preseason. If they are sent to Grand Rapids, in some cases it will be more due to numbers than their performance. Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno, forwards on the...
MLive.com
Elmer Soderblom’s nifty goal highlights Red Wings’ preseason win vs. Leafs
DETROIT – Tyler Bertuzzi tallied a pair of goals, Elmer Soderblom scored a slick goal and Joe Veleno was rewarded in his effort to earn a roster spot. The Detroit Red Wings loaded their lineup with regulars and defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs’ B team 4-2 Friday in the home preseason finale at Little Caesars Arena.
MLive.com
Packers vs. Giants London prediction, odds and best bets for NFL Week 5
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season will continue with the second chapter of this year’s London series. It features the New York...
NFL・
Comments / 0