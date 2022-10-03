Read full article on original website
A Gamer Of The Last Of Us Part 1 Discovers A Fantastic Feature For The Game’s Axe When It Is On The Verge Of Cracking After Repeated Use
The incredibly realistic wear and tear the game’s axe undergoes as the player approaches the game’s conclusion is something to marvel at. Someone who has played the first part of The Last of Us has observed the game’s axe. In games, programmers occasionally hide a few surprises for players willing to look closely; these are usually the most rewarding to uncover. Those who play The Last of Us: Part 1 with wide-open eyes will find several easter eggs.
Bloodborne Players Confused By New PlayStation News
Fans of Bloodborne are at a loss to make sense of the recent PlayStation report. For a long time, players have expressed interest in a PC port, remaster, or remake of the FromSoftware action game. Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t done anything to even begin responding to these demands, even though they’ve been made repeatedly. While some fans of the Bloodborne series still hold out hope, the most recent PlayStation-related developments may be too much for them to bear.
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
ComicBook
PlayStation Exclusives May Continue to Release on PS4
PlayStation may continue to release new games on PS4 as opposed to making them exclusive to PS5. This console generation has been a little strange compared to other ones. Unlike the PS3 to PS4 jump, there are very few games that are outright exclusive to PS5. There are a few such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, but generally, you can get the biggest games on both generations of consoles. It's likely this wasn't really intended when Sony started developing these games and crafting the PS5, but due to the shortage on consoles and other factors, it has made it difficult for Sony to get a lot of PlayStation 5 units out to players. As it stands, God of War Ragnarok is the only upcoming AAA PlayStation exclusive confirmed to release on PS4, but it may not be the last.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Quickly Lights Up Top Sellers Chart
A new game that released on PC via Steam only a couple of days back is already lighting the platform's Top Sellers chart ablaze. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see new titles on Steam quickly become top earners on the marketplace. What is shocking in this instance, though, is that the game in question that's doing so well on Steam is only available via early access.
Players discover that it’ll cost up to $1,750 to claim a single free game via PlayStation Stars
That's equivalent to 25 new PS5 games
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Gamespot
Far Cry 6 Game Of The Year Edition Out Now, Includes Upcoming Expansion Lost Between Worlds
Despite no announcement from Ubisoft, the company has released a Far Cry 6 Game of the Year edition. It includes the base game, all season pass content, all updates, and a new expansion. The expansion is called Lost Between Worlds, and it's said to be launching "soon." No further details...
IGN
GTA 5: Players to Kill at Least 96 People to Complete the Single Player Campaign; All You Need to Know
Even though GTA 5 released nearly a decade ago, one of its most important questions were recently answered by a popular YouTuber. The creator in question is DarkViperAU, who recently completed a three-year adventure he undertook upon himself to complete the Rockstar title in a pacifist run. For people unfamiliar...
IGN
No Man's Sky on Nintendo Switch: The First 18 Minutes of Gameplay
The infinite universe is now in the palm of your hands! No Man's Sky has finally made it's way to Nintendo Switch, and if you're curious how the game performs on Nintendo's hybrid console, then this video should give you an idea. In this gameplay, you'll get to see what the game looks like running in 3rd person mode, 1st person, and even some space flying.
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
dotesports.com
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news
Harder, better, faster, stronger
A Massive Outage Has Rendered The Fortnite Servers Completely Unreachable Just Days After An Eleven-Hour Downtime And The Release Of V22.10
This week, a significant outage has rendered Fortnite‘s servers unreachable to players for the second time this week. Almost a month after the debut of Fortnite: Season 4, Chapter 3, the v22.10 update was published on October 4 with a new Explosive Goo Gun, tweaks to the maps, and Superstyles for the Battle Pass skins.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support
On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
techunwrapped.com
These 4 games are great, they’re free on Steam, and they work on your old PC
We are at the gates of the weekend and many are already looking for plans to have the best time possible, which is extended to the rest of the week. A more than valid solution for many users is to spend their free days in front of their computer playing games. Furthermore, if we are not in a position to spend money on all of this, in Steam we can enjoy some very interesting free games.
yankodesign.com
The UDU CONSOLE opens a whole new world of mobile gaming
Video games have always been a lucrative business, but the past two years or so have seen that industry explode thanks to being cooped up indoors due to the pandemic. Now that most of the restrictions have been lifted, the boon and the bane of video games have been placed under a microscope once more. No matter the platform it’s played on, these games require players to stay put in one place, whether sitting or standing, for safety purposes. Of course, there are a few “active” titles that require people to move and sweat it out, but these are rare exceptions. That kind of lifestyle can be detrimental to the physical and social development of younger gamers, which is something that this novel console is trying to correct by making gaming a little bit more physical and a lot more engaging.
ComicBook
Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting a "greatest hits" map pack as paid DLC
All or most of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps are said to be returning
