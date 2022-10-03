Read full article on original website
Related
syr.edu
Three Juniors Selected as Inaugural Voyager Scholars
Three Syracuse University students have been selected as recipients of the Voyager Scholarship: the Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service, a new award for juniors committed to public service funded by the Obama Foundation. The recipients are:. Ka’ai Imaikalani I ’24 of Honolulu, Hawaii, a double major in international relations and...
syr.edu
Land Acknowledgement and Resurgence: Unveiling of ‘Gayaneñhsä•ʔgo•nah’ by Onondaga Artist Brandon Lazore to Be Held Oct. 10
Unity. Duality. Contribution. Influence. Longevity. These are just a few of the themes conveyed by a stunning and thought-provoking new piece of artwork gracing the landscape of the Kenneth A. Shaw Quadrangle on campus this fall. “Gayaneñhsä•ʔgo•nah” (Guy-AH-na Set GO-na, which translates to “the Great Law of Peace”), created by...
Comments / 0