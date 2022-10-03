Read full article on original website
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — WATCH. Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will join Novelis for its fully integrated aluminum manufacturing facility groundbreaking. The facility, a $2.5 billion investment, will provide an additional 1,000 more jobs to the Baldwin County community. Their focus, once operational, will be on the beverage container market. Currently, Novelis has 33 manufacturing operations worldwide, including 16 in the U.S.
VINE GROVE, Ky. (TND) — The city of Vine Grove, Kentucky, along with its police department, was proud to unveil the first Narcan vending machine in the state last Thursday. Narcan, the brand name for the drug naloxone, is a lifesaving medication used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose, particularly the effects of opioid overdoses. Police officers across America have used Narcan and naloxone to save lives.
