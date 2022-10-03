ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Raleigh families facing food insecurity see service providing healthy options expand across city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Access to healthy food can be difficult for families. According to Wake County, 12 percent of residents are food insecure. Neighborfood Express delivers free food, diapers and books to families facing food insecurity in Raleigh. The Marcus Harris foundation started the program in Nov. 2020 to help families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh entrepreneur’s passion for skateboarding inspires community event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you meet Jalan Ward you’ll notice he’s wearing the name of his company, The Proud Black Brand. You will also likely notice a skateboard. “Skateboarding for me was an attachment. I devoured it. I started studying it, playing the games, started watching TV,” Ward said. “I love it! It gives me a thrill. It lets me step outside of my comfort zone. It lets me think. It helps me with my mental health.”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham mom writes mental health book in hopes of helping youth

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been five months since Wa’Quita McCauley published her first book, “Writefully Honest,” and she has already sold hundreds of copies. The Durham mom said “Writefully Honest” is an interactive mental health book for kids ages 11-18 and it’s geared toward addressing their mental health and well being. The book asks kids questions and it allows them to think and express their feelings about different things.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Students and staff celebrate Wake County principal of the year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, Wake County Public Schools announced the 2022-23 Principal of the Year. Dr. Annice Williams, who is the principal at Bugg Magnet Elementary, took home the title. Friday morning, students knew just the way to celebrate her big achievement. Teachers, students and staff members...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Holly Springs company develops human bird flu vaccine

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The White House is developing a bird flu vaccine as part of its plan to prepare and plan for future pandemics, and a Holly Springs company has been tapped to manufacture those doses. North Carolina ranks first in the nation for poultry sales but...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

List of new foods announced for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
RALEIGH, NC
Jobs
cbs17

1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh artist creates mural one year after injuries in accident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local Raleigh muralist is getting recognition for a major project underway. Taylor White has always had a passion and skill for artistry so it came as a no brainier to make a living out of it. However, after taking almost a year off because of a major accident, she’s back and ready to make as statement in the city– one paint brush at a time.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg Airborne Division opens innovation lab

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg opened its Airborne Innovation Lab on Thursday morning. The Airborne Innovation Lab provides the ability to solve complex and routine problems by manifesting a culture of problem-solving, design curation and implementing solutions. The lab includes 3D printing and scanning, vinyl cutting and a wood shop.
FORT BRAGG, NC
cbs17

UNC holds on at the end, tops reeling Miami 27-24

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Drake Maye passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns, one of them a 74-yarder to J.J. Jones, and North Carolina overcame a stellar performance by Tyler Van Dyke to beat Miami 27-24 on Saturday. Josh Downs had a receiving touchdown and Omarion Hampton ran...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
AUTRYVILLE, NC

