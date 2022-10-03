Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
cbs17
Raleigh families facing food insecurity see service providing healthy options expand across city
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Access to healthy food can be difficult for families. According to Wake County, 12 percent of residents are food insecure. Neighborfood Express delivers free food, diapers and books to families facing food insecurity in Raleigh. The Marcus Harris foundation started the program in Nov. 2020 to help families facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
cbs17
Downtown Durham businesses advocate for “The Bullpen” social district
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Many local businesses in downtown Durham are pushing for a social district to open-carry alcohol. The plan is proposed by Downtown Durham Inc. and is called “The Bullpen.”. If approved by the city, people could soon get a drink and walk around downtown within...
cbs17
Raleigh entrepreneur’s passion for skateboarding inspires community event
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you meet Jalan Ward you’ll notice he’s wearing the name of his company, The Proud Black Brand. You will also likely notice a skateboard. “Skateboarding for me was an attachment. I devoured it. I started studying it, playing the games, started watching TV,” Ward said. “I love it! It gives me a thrill. It lets me step outside of my comfort zone. It lets me think. It helps me with my mental health.”
cbs17
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
cbs17
Part of I-95 to be resurfaced in Johnston County, NCDOT says
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County can be resurfaced next month, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. On Friday, the agency announced they were granted a $7.3 million contract this week to resurface about 2.5 miles of I-95 in Selma. Officials...
cbs17
Crews respond to car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a car fire at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. in a parking area at 4325 Glenwood Ave., which is the mall, officials said. The car fire was in a mall parking deck,...
cbs17
Durham mom writes mental health book in hopes of helping youth
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been five months since Wa’Quita McCauley published her first book, “Writefully Honest,” and she has already sold hundreds of copies. The Durham mom said “Writefully Honest” is an interactive mental health book for kids ages 11-18 and it’s geared toward addressing their mental health and well being. The book asks kids questions and it allows them to think and express their feelings about different things.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Students and staff celebrate Wake County principal of the year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, Wake County Public Schools announced the 2022-23 Principal of the Year. Dr. Annice Williams, who is the principal at Bugg Magnet Elementary, took home the title. Friday morning, students knew just the way to celebrate her big achievement. Teachers, students and staff members...
cbs17
Johnston County community dedicates mural, rose garden to Hollywood icon Ava Gardner
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — An icon during Hollywood’s Golden Era was honored in Smithfield. Ava Gardner would have turned 100-years-old in December, but the Johnston County community celebrates her birthday each year, a little early. On Saturday, the day Governor Roy Cooper had proclaimed “Ava Gardner Day,” local...
cbs17
Holly Springs company develops human bird flu vaccine
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — The White House is developing a bird flu vaccine as part of its plan to prepare and plan for future pandemics, and a Holly Springs company has been tapped to manufacture those doses. North Carolina ranks first in the nation for poultry sales but...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
List of new foods announced for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
cbs17
Raleigh artist creates mural one year after injuries in accident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local Raleigh muralist is getting recognition for a major project underway. Taylor White has always had a passion and skill for artistry so it came as a no brainier to make a living out of it. However, after taking almost a year off because of a major accident, she’s back and ready to make as statement in the city– one paint brush at a time.
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
cbs17
Fort Bragg Airborne Division opens innovation lab
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — The 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg opened its Airborne Innovation Lab on Thursday morning. The Airborne Innovation Lab provides the ability to solve complex and routine problems by manifesting a culture of problem-solving, design curation and implementing solutions. The lab includes 3D printing and scanning, vinyl cutting and a wood shop.
cbs17
UNC holds on at the end, tops reeling Miami 27-24
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Drake Maye passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns, one of them a 74-yarder to J.J. Jones, and North Carolina overcame a stellar performance by Tyler Van Dyke to beat Miami 27-24 on Saturday. Josh Downs had a receiving touchdown and Omarion Hampton ran...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
cbs17
Raleigh newborn with rare liver disease fighting for life, transplant likely needed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lindsey Westendorf and Greg Baker welcomed their child, Corbin, into the world on July 1, but it didn’t take long to notice serious symptoms. “I remember looking over to you and saying something is absolutely wrong,” Westendorf said. After extensive testing, doctors discovered...
Comments / 0