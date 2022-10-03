Read full article on original website
Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill.
Pen City Current
County residents need to brace for assessment hikes
Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
muddyrivernews.com
Two Palmyra residents facing multiple charges after search warrant executed Tuesday morning
PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Palmyra residents are facing multiple charges after their arrest on Tuesday. Officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 625 W. Main Cross. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, occupants of the home, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were placed on a 24-hour hold on multiple charges.
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson obituary – Dennis Duane Cass, 66, Montrose
Dennis Duane Cass, 66, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospice House in West Burlington, Iowa. He was born on July 14, 1956 in Keosauqua, Iowa, the son of Donald L. and Arlene (Jones) Cass. He is survived by...
KWQC
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday. Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the...
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff awards four people for aiding gas station employees during attempted robbery
Oquawka, Ill.- Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw has recognized four Oquawka residents for their actions in assisting gas station employees during an attempted robbery. Rick Bundy, Christopher Cassiday, Gary Marston III, and Tammy Bundy all from Oquawka, each received a certificate of appreciation Monday, October 3rd, from the Henderson...
KCRG.com
Man injured in Wapello County house explosion
CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening
Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
khqa.com
Man stabbed after altercation outside Quincy nightclub
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One man was stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation that escalated outside of a Quincy nightclub. Police were called to the Gen Z nightclub, located in the 900 block of Hampshire St., after a fight broke out inside the club involving between 10-15. The...
weareiowa.com
Home explosion under investigation in Wapello County
When first responders arrived at the scene, a man was near the house and was later airlifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles
An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
khqa.com
FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw
NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
muscatineiowa.gov
Muscatine surplus items on the auction block
MUSCATINE, Iowa – The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web...
KBUR
Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating hit and run
Lee County, IA- Authorities in Lee County are asking the public for information regarding a hit and run involving a bicycle on Highway 27. According to a news release, Just after 7:30 PM Saturday, October 1st, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Highway 27, south of Argyle. The cyclist suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
Pen City Current
Hounds outmanned in 49-0 loss to Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY - The expression on Head Coach Derek Doherty's face after Fort Madison was dropped 49-0 by No. 4 Iowa City Liberty said it all. "Whoa. Whoa," Doherty said. "That's a really good football team." Iowa City's Graham Beckman threw for four touchdowns in the first half alone to...
2 Eastern Iowans Face Charges for Human Trafficking Micronesians
The 'Ottumwa Man' storyline has been sort of a fun bit for me over the last few months. This one, while it does take place in Ottumwa, Iowa, it doesn't really fall into the category of fun. More so messed up. Per WHO13, "A Wapello County man and woman have...
khqa.com
Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
