Fort Madison, IA

Pen City Current

County residents need to brace for assessment hikes

Lee Rood is an investigative reporter for the Des Moines Register and did a piece this week on expected increases in property assessments coming next year. The piece indicated that Polk County could see record increases in assessments - and record highs. Now that's Polk County and neighboring Dallas County will probably see something similar.
LEE COUNTY, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Two Palmyra residents facing multiple charges after search warrant executed Tuesday morning

PALMYRA, Mo. — Two Palmyra residents are facing multiple charges after their arrest on Tuesday. Officers with the Palmyra Police Department and East Central Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 625 W. Main Cross. Nikolas Bennett, 33, and Tanya Bueno, 33, occupants of the home, were taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail. They were placed on a 24-hour hold on multiple charges.
PALMYRA, MO
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
KWQC

Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
GRANDVIEW, IA
KCRG.com

Man injured in Wapello County house explosion

CHILLICOTHE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was injured in a house explosion in Wapello County on Tuesday. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about noon in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. An image released by the sheriff’s office shows the house having partially...
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening

Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
GALESBURG, IL
khqa.com

Man stabbed after altercation outside Quincy nightclub

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One man was stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation that escalated outside of a Quincy nightclub. Police were called to the Gen Z nightclub, located in the 900 block of Hampshire St., after a fight broke out inside the club involving between 10-15. The...
QUINCY, IL
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles

An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
OTTUMWA, IA
khqa.com

FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw

NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
WARSAW, IL
muscatineiowa.gov

Muscatine surplus items on the auction block

MUSCATINE, Iowa – The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web...
MUSCATINE, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBUR

Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating hit and run

Lee County, IA- Authorities in Lee County are asking the public for information regarding a hit and run involving a bicycle on Highway 27. According to a news release, Just after 7:30 PM Saturday, October 1st, a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on Highway 27, south of Argyle. The cyclist suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Hounds outmanned in 49-0 loss to Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY - The expression on Head Coach Derek Doherty's face after Fort Madison was dropped 49-0 by No. 4 Iowa City Liberty said it all. "Whoa. Whoa," Doherty said. "That's a really good football team." Iowa City's Graham Beckman threw for four touchdowns in the first half alone to...
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Identities released of 2 killed in Adams County crash, minor also died

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — The names the two Illinois adults who were killed in a Saturday morning crash were released on Monday by the Adams County coroner. Timothy Ogle, of Loraine, and Terra Durbin, of Kirkwood, were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 336, south of north 2475th Ave. between Mendon and Loraine.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

