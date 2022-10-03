Read full article on original website
Related
randolphnewsnow.com
Randolph County – Around Town
Check out these smaller news stories that didn’t make the site on their own. Asheboro Fire Department is pleased to announce the start of our Citizen’s Academy. The academy will start on October 12, 2022 and will meet every Wednesday for 6 weeks. Times are 5:30-7:30. The goal of the academy is to teach the public what firefighters face on emergency incidents and the training involved to make sure they stay prepared.
randolphnewsnow.com
Local Halloween Events
It’s getting colder, leaves are turning, pumpkins are in stores and it’s time for some Halloween Events. Below is a list of events from our event calendar. (Know of an event we missed? Let us know) Family Friendly Events. Boo at the Zoo. Saturday & Sunday – October...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes ROCKtober Fest takes the stage on Saturday
The Stokes County Arts Council’s inaugural celebration of rock n roll, Stokes Rocktober Fest, is set to kick-off this Saturday, October 8 at the King Central Park Amphitheatre, 302 Kirby Road in King. “For several years now, local residents have suggested to the Arts Council that there needs to...
Fill up on barbecue, bid on exclusive items, and help Hospice of Randolph
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Save the date to get your barbecue plate! On Saturday, October 15, you can pick up a $10 plate of barbecue, hush puppies, and all the fixings to benefit Hospice of Randolph, an affiliate of Hospice of the Piedmont. The other stars of the 37th annual...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alamancenews.com
Shriners Fish Fry set for Friday
The annual Shriners Fish Fry will be held Friday at the Burlington Shrine Club, 904 Plantation Drive, Burlington, beside Cox Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with both eat-in and take-out options available. The flounder plates are $10 each. The Shriners will also provide delivery for...
caswellmessenger.com
Winners of Hoedown car show announced
One of the most popular parts of the annual Bright Leaf Hoedown is the car show sponsored by Caswell Senior Services that partners with VFW Post 7316 and American Legion Post 89. Executive Director Jeannine Everidge explains how the car show originated. “The Caswell County Chamber of Commerce (that puts...
thestokesnews.com
Horror film festival returns to Walnut Cove
As Halloween quickly approaches, annual traditions of donning costumes, trick or treating, and bravely navigating through haunted houses are among us. One event coming up that is sure to get patrons in the spooky holiday spirit is the 5th annual Horror Movie Freaks Film Festival that is scheduled to be held at The Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.
WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
How to get into the fair for free
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
alamancenews.com
Mebane city council OKs rezoning for mixed-use project downtown, 4-1
Mebane’s city council members, if not all neighbors, were generally receptive to a proposed mixed-use development with apartments and retail space planned for the site of the former Kingsdown mattress factory in downtown beside the railroad tracks. [Story continues below photos.]. The two-block site has been largely abandoned in...
Burlington Biscuitville to be remodeled, parts of older building to be auctioned off
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington landmark is set to be torn down and rebuilt. An octagon-shaped Biscuitville location has stood on South Church Street for decades. The Greensboro-based chain said the restaurant closed this week, ahead of a complete makeover. Some are sad to see the unique building go....
Zack's Hot Dogs confirms another Burlington location
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Zack's Hot Dogs confirmed it will open a third location later this year. The owner said they plan to move into the old Steak-n-Shake building on Garden Road in Burlington. The owner told WFMY News 2 that they will close on the deal for the property...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wschronicle.com
A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair
Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
WXII 12
5 food items that will get you into the Carolina Classic Fair for free!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is well underway and beginning Wednesday, fairgoers can add some giving to their day of fun. Non-profit organization Crisis Control Ministry is teaming up with the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds team to host its 18th annual Food Day at the Fair. “It’s great...
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Plans Another Session For Federal Funds Giveaway
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has handed out a whole lot of federal grant money in recent months, but the board has many more millions to go before they exhaust the $104 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that has so far gone to things like water system projects, initiatives to enhance social services in the county, arts programs and much more.
rhinotimes.com
Air Force’s Musical Ambassadors To Perform Free Concert In High Point
In these days of skyrocketing inflation, “free” isn’t a word you hear often enough, but that’s the cost – zero dollars and zero cents – of an upcoming concert by the US Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band at the High Point Theatre. The band, which is from Langley-Eustis Air Force Base in Virginia, will perform on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.
Caswell County high school on 'soft' lockdown, according to district officials
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caswell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carter, said Bartlett Yancey Senior High School went into a soft lockdown Thursday morning. EMS addressed the medical needs of two students after reportedly being unresponsive. This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.
triad-city-beat.com
GSO City Council passes amendments that critics say target the homeless community
Featured photo: A downtown sign enforces the ordinance that threatens to throw away belongings that are left in public spaces. (courtesy photo) After five hours of contentious comments and debate, Greensboro City Council passed three amendments to existing ordinances on Monday that critics say criminalize poverty and homelessness. Council split...
Raleigh leaders approve rezoning for up to 40 stories downtown ... twice
One of the rezonings include a popular block along Hillsborough Street.
WXII 12
Greensboro City Council passes ordinances after debate over homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following heated public comment and a five-hour-long meeting, the Greensboro City Council voted to pass all threeordinances that locals were concerned would negatively impact the homeless population. Watch more headlines in the video above. One ordinance covered whether people may put objects on the street. The...
Comments / 2