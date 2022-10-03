Check out these smaller news stories that didn’t make the site on their own. Asheboro Fire Department is pleased to announce the start of our Citizen’s Academy. The academy will start on October 12, 2022 and will meet every Wednesday for 6 weeks. Times are 5:30-7:30. The goal of the academy is to teach the public what firefighters face on emergency incidents and the training involved to make sure they stay prepared.

