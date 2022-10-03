Why Kim Kardashian's $1.26 Million SEC Settlement Over Her Crypto Promo Matters—Especially for Millennial and Gen Z Investors

Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Credit Suisse to Buy Back $3 Billion in Debt, Sell Landmark Hotel as Credit Fears Persist
Troubled bank Credit Suisse offered to buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) of debt securities Friday, as it navigates a plunging share price and a rise in bets against its debt. It comes after Credit Suisse's shares briefly hit an all-time low earlier this week, and...
NBC Los Angeles
Visa Partners With FTX in a Bet That Shoppers Still Want to Spend Cryptocurrencies in a Bear Market
Visa is teaming up with global crypto exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. It's the payment giant's latest foray into the space with more than 70 crypto partnerships. Rival Mastercard has been on a similar deal spree. "Even...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Falls After the Jobs Report, But Crypto Prices Are Showing Relative Stability
The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. The price of bitcoin fell 3.3% to $19,380.74, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 2.7% to $1,322.40. On Friday...
NBC Los Angeles
Silicon Valley VC Has Been Investing in Climate Tech for a Decade — Here's What He's Into Now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
Quarterly corporate earnings not expected to provide any lift to laggard stock market
In the stock market obsession over inflation and interest rates, investors may be asking themselves, “What about profits?” After all, the stock market is supposed to reflect corporate profit expectations, not solely some economic statistic.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Peloton, Shell, Compass and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Conagra (CAG) – The food producer's stock added 2% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales. Conagra also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Peloton (PTON) – Peloton slid 4.1% in premarket trading after announcing it would cut...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: CVS, Credit Suisse, AMD, Lyft and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Ambac Financial Group – Shares of the municipal bond insurer shot up 15.7% on news of settlements with Bank of America that would bring Ambac $1.84 billion. The settlements come out of lawsuits related to the bond insurance policies Ambac used for Bank of America prior to the 2008 financial crisis. Bank of America was down about 2.4%.
NBC Los Angeles
Kevin O'Leary Says He's Betting on Elon Musk Amid Twitter Drama: ‘I Think This Guy Is Teflon'
Kevin O'Leary just weighed in on Elon Musk's controversial Twitter deal — and he's siding with the world's richest person. The "Shark Tank" investor told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday that he predicts Musk's $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter will go through — and that it'll end up going in Musk's favor.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After two, rip-roaring rallies, U.S. stock markets settled back into negative territory Wednesday. The bulls showed a little fight toward the end of the day, but it wasn't enough to keep the winning streak going. The general takeaway on Wall Street is that we're still in an overall equities funk, particularly as the Federal Reserve pushes ahead with aggressive rate hikes to cool inflation. Earnings season begins in earnest next week, but until then, investors' eyes are on the job market. Private businesses added 208,000 jobs last month, according to ADP, topping estimates. The government, meanwhile, will report monthly jobs data Friday. A hot job market will likely fuel the Fed's rationale to hike rates further. Read live market updates here.
