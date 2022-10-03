ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

The guilty pleasure of drinking in the Orange Age of Trump TV | Column

Admit it, we all have guilty pleasures. To ease my guilt usually requires an extra glass of wine, or two. Into the evening, there are moments when I start to roam across the dial. And invariably, I stumble upon my white whale of temptation. There he is, former President Donald...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy