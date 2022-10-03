ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelmsford, MA

UPDATE: Body Of Missing Kayaker Pulled From Freeman Lake In Chelmsford

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hIjiW_0iKXtBf800
The kayaker's body was pulled from Freeman Lake in Chelmsford Photo Credit: Google Maps/Chelmsford Police Department

The body of a missing kayaker was pulled from Freeman Lake in Chelmsford on the afternoon of Monday, Oct 3, authorities said.

Chelmsford Police responded to a report about a man in distress who was boating on the lake around 12:22 p.m., Chief James Spinney and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan report.

Upon arrival, first responders did not find the man but found a kayak in the area, authorities said. After searching for about three hours, crews found the man's body in about 13 feet of water.

The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and an official cause of death, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body of missing kayaker found after water search in Chelmsford

A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon after a lengthy search, according to the town’s police department. According to the Chelmsford Police Department, police received a report that a man boating on the lake was in distress. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they were able to locate the kayak but without the man on board.
CHELMSFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelmsford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Chelmsford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Rochester police search for missing woman described as endangered

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Rochester police are searching for a missing woman described as endangered. Tiffany Vigneau, 42, was last seen in the Charles Street area Monday, wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved blouse and jeans, police said. Officials said Vigneau is described as tall with curly brown hair nearly to her...
ROCHESTER, NH
Daily Voice

Firefighter Injured From 2-Alarm Garage Fire In Lunenburg (PHOTOS)

A firefighter was hurt while battling a two-alarm garage fire in central Massachusetts this week, authorities said. The Lunenburg Fire Department got a call about a garage fire at 135 Highland Street at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the building and determined everyone was out of the house.
LUNENBURG, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayaker#Boating#Chelmsford Police#Daily Voice Middlesex
WCVB

2 police motorcycles crash during funeral escort

WALTHAM, Mass. — First responders are at the scene of a crash involving police motorcycles in Waltham, Massachusetts. The crash happened at about 10:35 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road. Two Waltham police motorcycle officers were doing a funeral escort when they crashed, police said. No other vehicles were involved.
WALTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work

Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
375K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy