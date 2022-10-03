UPDATE: Body Of Missing Kayaker Pulled From Freeman Lake In Chelmsford

The kayaker's body was pulled from Freeman Lake in Chelmsford Photo Credit: Google Maps/Chelmsford Police Department

The body of a missing kayaker was pulled from Freeman Lake in Chelmsford on the afternoon of Monday, Oct 3, authorities said.

Chelmsford Police responded to a report about a man in distress who was boating on the lake around 12:22 p.m., Chief James Spinney and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan report.

Upon arrival, first responders did not find the man but found a kayak in the area, authorities said. After searching for about three hours, crews found the man's body in about 13 feet of water.

The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and an official cause of death, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.