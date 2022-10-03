ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Torn-Up Trump Papers, Missing Obama and Kim Jong Un Letters Detailed in New Release on White House Documents

By Dan Mangan,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

The Justice Department Believes Trump Might Have More White House Documents

The Department of Justice suspects former President Donald Trump still possesses documents that he took from the White House, people familiar with the matter told NBC News on Friday. The department's top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, recently communicated that concern to Trump's lawyers, the sources said. The New York Times...
POTUS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy