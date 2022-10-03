ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

97 Rock

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
The Associated Press

Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 3rd report in a week

(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are investigating another elk poaching case. It’s at least the third one announced in the past week. OSP said it’s looking for...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON STATE POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING MENACING REPORT

Oregon State Police arrested a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday night. The OSP report said at 8:45 p.m. a trooper responded to the area of Highway 138 just east of Glide after a caller said a man had menaced a victim with a knife. The 37-year old was cited for menacing and detained due to three failure to appear warrants. He was held on $20,000 bail.
GLIDE, OR
kptv.com

Trooper finds nearly 14 pounds of heroin during traffic stop north of Madras

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 14 pounds of heroin were seized during a traffic stop north of Madras last weekend, according to Oregon State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 97 near milepost 84. During the stop, OSP said the trooper developed cause to believe the vehicle was involved in drug trafficking.
MADRAS, OR
nbcrightnow.com

1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home

1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home. One person was killed and several were hurt in an explosion at a retirement home in St. Helens, Oregon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports authorities were called around midnight Wednesday to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center complex, where six of the 31 units were on fire. Columbia River Fire & Rescue says six people were pulled from the building and one did not survive. The identity of the person wasn't immediately released. Several residents were taken to Portland-area hospitals. A firefighter and a police officer suffered minor injuries. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Red Cross and an assisted living community are helping displaced residents find housing.
SAINT HELENS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kptv.com

‘Intentional’ fire damages Bend store, firefighters say

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend cell phone store was damaged by an “intentionally caused” fire early Saturday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire burning in the Spiked Wireless building at 1036 Northeast Third Street. The flames were only...
BEND, OR
q13fox.com

1 killed, 5 hurt in fire at Oregon retirement center

ST. HELENS, Ore. - One person was killed and five others hurt when in a fire at a retirement center in Oregon just after midnight Wednesday. FOX 12 Oregon reports that Columbia River Fire & Rescue was called to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center. Nearly 30 people were evacuated from the center and six of them had to be pulled out by firefighters.
SAINT HELENS, OR
focushillsboro.com

Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence

The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
LANE COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
LINCOLN CITY, OR

