Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 3rd report in a week
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are investigating another elk poaching case. It’s at least the third one announced in the past week. OSP said it’s looking for...
OREGON STATE POLICE ARREST MAN FOLLOWING MENACING REPORT
Oregon State Police arrested a man following an alleged menacing incident on Wednesday night. The OSP report said at 8:45 p.m. a trooper responded to the area of Highway 138 just east of Glide after a caller said a man had menaced a victim with a knife. The 37-year old was cited for menacing and detained due to three failure to appear warrants. He was held on $20,000 bail.
Trooper finds nearly 14 pounds of heroin during traffic stop north of Madras
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 14 pounds of heroin were seized during a traffic stop north of Madras last weekend, according to Oregon State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 97 near milepost 84. During the stop, OSP said the trooper developed cause to believe the vehicle was involved in drug trafficking.
▶️ Do you know her? Redmond police looking for reported Fin & Fire thief
Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business. They say she took the merchandise from Fin & Fire on Monday, Oct. 2. That’s off Highway 97 just across from Safeway. She has long, straight blonde...
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home. One person was killed and several were hurt in an explosion at a retirement home in St. Helens, Oregon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports authorities were called around midnight Wednesday to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center complex, where six of the 31 units were on fire. Columbia River Fire & Rescue says six people were pulled from the building and one did not survive. The identity of the person wasn't immediately released. Several residents were taken to Portland-area hospitals. A firefighter and a police officer suffered minor injuries. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Red Cross and an assisted living community are helping displaced residents find housing.
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
‘Intentional’ fire damages Bend store, firefighters say
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - A Bend cell phone store was damaged by an “intentionally caused” fire early Saturday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. At about 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire burning in the Spiked Wireless building at 1036 Northeast Third Street. The flames were only...
Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway
An 86-year-old Bend man was critically injured Thursday evening when his SUV crashed into the back of a combine on the Powell Butte Highway near the Bend Municipal Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man, 86, critically injured in rear-end crash into combine on Powell Butte Highway appeared first on KTVZ.
OSP: Two people wanted for information about dead elk found west of Bend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife are asking for the public’s help identifying two people and a vehicle related to a poaching case in Deschutes County. Between 5 and 6:10 a.m. on September 26. a male and a female were seen leaving private property near the intersection of Highway 20W and Innes Market Road.
1 killed, 5 hurt in fire at Oregon retirement center
ST. HELENS, Ore. - One person was killed and five others hurt when in a fire at a retirement center in Oregon just after midnight Wednesday. FOX 12 Oregon reports that Columbia River Fire & Rescue was called to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center. Nearly 30 people were evacuated from the center and six of them had to be pulled out by firefighters.
Shots Fired Result In Arrest After Standoff In La Pine Area
On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri CT near LaPine, on a report of a shooting. A local resident reported that he and his neighbor engaged in an argument and as a result the neighbor shot at him.
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence
The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
Linn Co. earthquake was largest to hit valley since ‘Spring Break Quake’ of ’93
The 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck near the small town of Lacomb in Linn County today at 5:52 a.m., was the largest earthquake to occur within the Willamette Valley since the “Spring Break Quake” of 1993.
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
