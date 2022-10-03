Seeking re-election, State Representative Ruth Buffalo wants more behavioral health support for incarcerated individuals

Read full article on original website
Fargo attorneys advocate on behalf of ballot measure to legalize marijuana use in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo attorneys, including one who previously served as a law enforcement officer, are advocating on behalf of Measure 2, which if approved by voters, would allow North Dakotans, 21 and older, to possess and purchase small amounts of marijuana. "My views have been formed by being...
North Dakota District 41 Candidate Megan Edwardson : "Bismarck needs more young women in politics"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is sharing why she is running to represent North Dakota's District 41. Megan Edwardson is one of four candidates running to become a Representative for North Dakota District 41. Edwardson says she is looking to solve her constituents "kitchen table issues", like childcare, K-12 education, and bolstering working families.
North Dakota government agencies to fly flags at half-staff to honor fallen firefighters
(Bismarck, ND) -- All government agencies are being directed to fly their state and federal flags at half-staff this weekend. Governor Doug Burgum says flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset tomorrow and Sunday to honor Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in North Dakota. The governor is asking individuals and businesses to do the same.
Burgum orders flags lowered to honor fallen firefighters
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is directing all government agencies to lower U.S. and North Dakota flags to half-staff Saturday. The governor’s directive is in accordance with North Dakota Century Code and a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, who has proclaimed October 9th-15th as Fire Prevention Week. Burgum noted that North Dakota has more than 300 volunteer and career fire departments across the state, “staffed by dedicated men and women selflessly serving their neighbors in times of need."
Art Thompson named director of North Dakota Workforce Safety and Insurance
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota has a new leader when it comes to workforce safety and insurance. Governor Doug Burgum has appointed Art Thompson will step in as director of North Dakota WSI, effective November 1st. “We are excited to welcome Art back to Team ND; early in his career...
Attorney behind effort to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota: "This isn't going to be the wild-wild west"
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people behind the effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot are joining WDAY Midday to give details on what is inside the measure. North Dakota Attorneys Mark Frise and Scott Brand shared details on the ballot measure which would legalize recreational marijuana within North Dakota. The measure would allow adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and cannabis products, allow adults to own up to three marijuana plants, establish a regulatory system for the drug, require legal marijuana to be tested by state approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
Anti-marijuana advocate says North Dakota's Measure 2 would bring increased crime and booming black market
(Fargo,ND) -- A group against the legalization of marijuana in North Dakota is speaking out against Measure 2. "The industry will be able to advertise marijuana products. Our kids will definitely get that message loud and clear. We're seeing that in Colorado, we're seeing that in other states where we've seen a 25 percent increase in youth addiction to marijuana since legalization in every state that's legalized marijuana in this country," said Luke Nifaratos, Executive Vice President for Smart Approaches to Marijuana.
North Dakota teaming up for development of Regional Hydrogen Hub
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is teaming up with nearby states for the development of a regional hydrogen hub. Governor Doug Burgum announced the initiative Wednesday, which is intended to help meet the nation's clean energy, transportation, and agricultural needs. “By bringing together our expertise in agriculture and energy production,...
Early increase in RSV hospitalizations concerning health officials
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Health officials are concerned about an increase in hospitalizations for RSV. Over 100 children were hospitalized with the respiratory virus in September, a higher number than usual for this early in the season. RSV hospitalizations have increased in the last two weeks to a level...
North Dakota health officials recommend getting Flu Shot before Halloween
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Health Officials are recommending people get the flu shot before Halloween. State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi says the vaccine is an important step North Dakotans can take to protect themselves from flu viruses. Officials say over 200 hospitalizations and almost 40 deaths happened during...
US Steel celebrates Minnesota investment as United Steelworkers picket
(Keewatin, MN) -- US Steel is investing 150 million dollars in Minnesota. State leaders and US Steel executives visited Keewatin Wednesday to promote the latest investment into Keetac. As leaders celebrated inside the facility, United Steelworkers Union members protested outside as contract negotiations with the company drag on. USW reps...
What Would A New Hop Mean To Local Minnesota Brewers-WAG-10-6-22
We sit down with Joshua Havill. A University of Minnesota Graduate Student in the Department of Plant Pathology. Joshua is working on bring a new hop variety to the Upper Midwest that suits our more humid Climate. What would this mean to local brewers in the Upper Midwest? Join us to find out!
Minnesota COVID levels stable as Cold, Flu Season approach
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's COVID-19 levels have remained stable over the past month as cold and flu season approaches. The state averaged about 800 to 900 COVID infections per day in September, down from 13-hundred to 14-hundred per day this summer. New hospital admissions haven't risen so far this...
10-06-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 3
00:24 - Amy Barrett Communications Manager for Explore Minnesota Tourism joins the show. Bonnie and Friends talk with Amy about all of the tourism activities that can be done in Minnesota, such activities as the Rainbow Routes, corn mazes, and for those looking for trip ideas can check out the Trip on a Tankful section on Explore Minnesota's website.
