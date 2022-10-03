Read full article on original website
National Faith & Blue Weekend held in Flint
FLINT, Mich.— It is National Faith and Blue weekend and Michigan State Police Flint Post joined with Galilean Baptist church in Flint for a community gathering. This is all part of a national event where law enforcement come together with faith-based groups to reinforce connections between law enforcement and the community.
Northridge Academy installs new 'Kaboom!' playground
FLINT, Mich. — Northridge Academy is getting a brand new playground. On Saturday, community members, staff and parents were out building the playground. Evelyn Hamlett, the Northridge Academy School leader, said the project was long awaited. "We won a playground in 2019, and because of COVID, we were not...
Precautionary boil water notice for parts of Flint and Mundy Twp
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office (GCDC) announced that a water main break occurred Friday near the Maple and Van Slyke Road intersection in Flint Township, causing parts of Flint and Mundy Township under a precautionary boil water notice. The water main break occurred on...
2022 State Christmas tree revealed
LANSING, Mich. — The official 2022 State Christmas tree was revealed Wednesday afternoon by Silver Bells in the City. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) and will be harvested by St. John's in Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The first tree...
Ribbon cutting held for Big Moe's Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, Mich. – The Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome a new business to the area. A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday for the new location of Big Moe’s Kitchen. The business was first found in Wayne, Michigan back in 2016. Since then,...
Boil water advisory for part of Holly
HOLLY, Mich. - Holly is warning the public of a boil water advisory. See the following notice from the the Village of Holly:
State of Michigan suspends license of Carvana in Oakland County
NOVI, Mich - The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of used car retailer Carvana. The license of the Carvana dealership owned by Paul W. Breaux located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi has been suspended for several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which were discovered during an investigation by the Secretary of State after multiple no-title complaints from consumers,
One-man grand jury cases dismissed in Genesee County, some cases refiled in district court
FLINT, Mich. - The use of a one-man grand jury has been done for decades in Michigan. Since the challenge to the Michigan Supreme Court in the Flint Water Crisis cases, Genesee County Prosecutor says the use of a one-man grand jury is over with. Prosecutor David Leyton tells Mid-Michigan...
Construction wraps up on $100M I-69 project, lanes reopen
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Construction crews completed work on a $100 million project on I-69. All lanes of I-69 in each direction between Fenton Road and M-54 reopened on Thursday. The repairs supported 1,270 jobs in total.
Millington school raises money for student fighting cancer, shave heads at pep rally
MILLINGTON, Mich. - "Bald for Bobby." That is the event helping raise money for a local student fighting cancer. Bobby Cerasoli is a senior at Millington High School. He has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in the form of a Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumor. The community...
New funding aims to reduce violent crime in Saginaw, nearly $350k to fight gun violence
SAGINAW, Mich. – The Saginaw Police Department and Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office joined together on Friday with local law makers and area school officials to announce that new federal funding will go to fight violent crime. The funding aims to focus on reducing gang and gun violence within...
Library sale being held in Flushing
FLUSHING, Mich. – The Library/Senior Center Annex in Flushing is holding a book sale this weekend. Oct. 7 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Books are priced at 50 cents for hardcovers and 25 cents for paperbacks, unless otherwise marked. Audio and...
Police locate MISSING teen out of Imlay City area
IMLAY CITY, Mich. - UPDATE: The teen has been found and has returned home. Michigan State Police are looking a 15-year-old who left home after being released from a mental hospital. Police say he was last seen on foot in the Imlay City area. Here is his description:. Roman Basha.
POLICE: Suspect arrested in alleged human trafficking case in Southfield
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Police investigated an alleged human trafficking incident when they responded to a case about a missing 21-year-old. On October 7, Michigan State Police Metro North Detectives and the missing woman's family located multiple sex ads of her in the Oakland County area. Through lead investigative detectives, they were able to make contact with the missing woman.
Attorney criticizes Detroit police for shooting schizophrenic man; lawsuit to be filed
MICHGIAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- During a press conference on Thursday, attorney Geoffrey Fieger criticized the actions of police officers involved in a shooting that killed Porter Burks, a man with mental health issues. Fieger said that a lawsuit will be filed. "I hope to bring the lawsuit next week," Fieger said.
Suspect in Dearborn active shooter situation surrenders
DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police say a 38-year-old suspect was taken into custody without injury following a seven-hour standoff with police. Police say the man has a history of mental illness and drug abuse. Investigators say the suspect became involved in a confrontation with a clerk at the hotel over...
Teen arrested after allegedly making threat against Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. - Midland Police Department School Resource Officers are investigating a threat involving Northeast Middle School. This morning, school administration and MPD School Resource Officers were informed of a threat that was made on Monday, October 3, 2022. The alleged threat was made by a 13-year-old 8th grader who...
Team effort powers Grand Blanc volleyball to home sweep over Dow
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Remi Madison and Laila Bates combined for 22 kills as the Grand Blanc volleyball swept Dow 3-0 Thursday night. The Bobcats improved to 9-0 in the Saginaw Valley League.
Ferris State rallies late to knock off Saginaw Valley State football
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Despite holding an eight-point lead going into the fourth quarter, the Saginaw Valley State football team was doomed by penalties and tough breaks as top-ranked Ferris State scored with just over a minute to go to get the win 33-28 Saturday afternoon at Wickes Memorial Stadium.
Saginaw Valley State football set to battle defending national champs Ferris State
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. - Last weekend, the Saginaw Valley State football team suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of 2nd ranked Grand Valley State. And it doesn't get any easier this Saturday when they face off against the defending national champions. The Cardinals will host top-ranked...
