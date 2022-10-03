Read full article on original website
Campbell County Cemetery District Board Candidate Questionnaire: Lucas Fralick
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for office in contested races. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received. County 17 solely made minor edits to the responses, for clarity. Minor edits may include correcting punctuation, capitalization or spelling.
Campbell County submits missing disclosure statement regarding Wyoming Innovation Center
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County commissioners on Wednesday found documentation of a disclosure statement hadn’t been submitted in the grant file for a federal grant and a Wyoming Business Council grant for funding the Wyoming Innovation Center, or WyIC, a county statement issued at 1:12 this afternoon said.
Campbell County library board proposes steps to help parents, children consider appropriate books
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At the last Campbell County Public Library Board meeting, Chair Sage Bear introduced measures to address the controversy over certain books in the children’s and young adults’ collections. Bear made a statement before she announced the measures at the Sept. 26 meeting. Child policy.
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through October 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Sept. 25 through Oct. 1. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Gillette will pay about $430 to replace broken spinning seat at Dalbey Memorial Park
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City of Gillette is spending roughly $430 to replace a spinning seat that was broken last weekend at a playground, Parks Manager Janie Kuntz said Thursday. A city employee reported that sometime between 11 a.m. Sept. 29 and 11 a.m. Sept. 30, a plastic chair...
Obituary: Olin Orton Oedekoven
Olin Orton Oedekoven: December 12, 1959 – October 4, 2022. Olin Orton Oedekoven passed away October 4, 2022 in Gillette, Wyoming surrounded by his family. He was born in Gillette, Wyoming on December 12, 1959, to Rhyllis Rae (Richmond) Oedekoven and Charles Oedekoven. He was the third of three children including his older brother Byron and sister Isora.
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/6/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Oct. 6:. At 6:34 a.m. to North Highway 14- 16 for a vehicle accident. Fire was canceled prior to arriving on scene. At 8:13 a.m. to South Douglas Highway for an emergency medical response....
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Oct. 7
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Oct. 6
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Assault, Oct. 5, E. 7th Street, GPD. Officers spoke with and ticketed a...
Wyoming high school football scores (10/7/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbell County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne East 28, Cheyenne Central 17. Natrona...
Parvovirus prompts closure of city dog park
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park is closed due to possible parvovirus contamination, according to the City of Gillette. According to the American Veterinary Medicine Association, canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is spread from dog-to-dog contact as well as contact with contaminated feces, environments, and people.
City official: Dog park closed until parvovirus plan in place
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The O-SO Fun Dog Park will remain closed through the weekend and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future until a plan to deal with possible parvovirus contamination is in place, a city official said Saturday. Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious virus that is...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Oct. 6
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Oct. 7
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Trespass, Oct. 6, Heald Road, CCSO. Sheriff’s deputies cited a 32-year-old Wisconsin man...
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 6 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Games will take place Friday unless otherwise noted. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central at Cheyenne...
Gillette library opens photography contest for teenagers
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Following Campbell County youths’ request, the Campbell County Public Library’s Young Adult Department is hosting a Teen Fall Photography Contest this year, Youth Services Coordinator Marcy Mathis said Oct. 6. Artists in seventh through 12th grades can enter one photo per each of the...
Man points shotgun at woman, charged with aggravated assault
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man yesterday for allegedly threatening a woman with a shotgun, Sheriff Scott Matheny said Thursday. Cory Hopkins, 63, is charged with felony aggravated assault relating to allegations that he pulled a shotgun out of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado and pointed it at a landowner on Bitter Creek Road yesterday around 10:25 a.m., Matheny said.
Burma Avenue bridge to close Friday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Only emergency traffic will be allowed on the Burma Avenue bridge from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7 so the City of Gillette can perform a bridge deck condition survey. South Burma Avenue will be closed between Westover Road and West Sixth Street, the Oct....
Police searching for two runaway teens
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two local teenagers have been listed in the National Crime Information Center as runaways in the last 24 hours, police say. One teenager, a 17-year-old girl, was reported missing to the Gillette Police Department by a 50-year-old woman, who said the girl hasn’t been seen since she left an address on Wilson Way around 11 a.m. on Oct. 6, Lt. Jason Marcus said.
Cooler, mostly dry weather forecast through the weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite a small chance for rain this afternoon, Campbell County should see decreasing clouds and cooler temps heading into the weekend. Today should be mostly sunny as the high gets to around 60 degrees. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, predicts a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms between 4 and 5 p.m. By then, winds will have turned from the south to the northeast with gusts approaching 22 mph.
