The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
wdrb.com
Louisville jail director responds to scathing report of Metro Corrections' safety and security
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The director of Louisville Metro Corrections responded Friday to a scathing report from a consulting firm and calls from the American Civil Liberties Union for the jail to to end its health care contract. Director Jerry Collins said the jail is a work in progress, and...
wdrb.com
Former Louisville Metro Corrections officer federally convicted for use of excessive force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former officer with Louisville Metro Corrections has been convicted by a federal jury of using excessive force when he attacked an inmate, breaking his jaw. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 32-year-old Darrell Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced in...
wdrb.com
Federal grand jury indicts man for downtown Louisville bomb hoax
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused in a bomb hoax that shut down much of downtown Louisville is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury indicted Jimmy Smith Jr. on Tuesday. Smith was arrested after police found white cylinders with tubes, wiring and a circuit board at the...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
wdrb.com
7 people injured after 3 shootings, violent home invasion Thursday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent Thursday in Louisville, with multiple shootings and an armed robbery just hours apart. Six people were shot, and another person was pistol whipped and robbed. The violence spanned across the city from west Louisville to east Louisville. The first violent incident happened...
wdrb.com
Woman accused of abusing 3 infants at Louisville day care released on home incarceration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after a judge reduced her bond to $25,000, the woman accused of abusing at least three infants at a Louisville day care was released from jail. Racheal Flannery was released on home incarceration and told not to contact any victims or her work. Police...
wdrb.com
4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
wdrb.com
17-year-old bicyclist killed in Harrison County, Indiana crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager on a bicycle was hit and killed by a car Thursday afternoon in Harrison County. The crash happened at 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Middletown Road and Locust Point Road. Police said the driver was on New Middletown Road and the 17-year-old...
wdrb.com
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville's east end
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting on the east end of Louisville. LMPD says it happened around 10:30 Thursday night in the 4500 block of Westport Wood Lane. Police say the victim was taken to University Hospital with what appears to be "a non-life-threatening injury."
wdrb.com
Humana throwing big baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower. It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway. The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered. Those who attend will get some free...
wdrb.com
Teenage girl injured in Algonquin Parkway drive-by shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl was injured Thursday in a drive-by shooting near Algonquin Parkway. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman with Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Algonquin Parkway. This is in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
wdrb.com
Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
wdrb.com
Man arrested after LMPD, SWAT situation blocks traffic on Dixie Highway for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody after blocking traffic on Dixie Highway and causing an incident with Louisville Metro Police and SWAT units for hours. According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded Friday evening on the report of a man stopping traffic and causing a disturbance.
wdrb.com
Attorney says multiple families, witnesses reached out after arrest of Louisville day care employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney said he's been contacted by multiple families, witnesses and former employees of Vanguard Academy after one of its employees was arrested on criminal abuse charges. Attorney Alex White, of Alex White Law Firm, is representing two of the three families who say their...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping elderly woman in home invasion, stealing her van
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday, accused of pistol-whipping an elderly woman, knocking her out of her wheelchair and stealing her van. The home invasion and robbery occurred Thursday night on Gardiner Lane. Police said Jewell Ashby Jr., 37, pistol-whipped the homeowner before her friend showed up. According to police, Ashby then hog-tied that woman and dragged her around the house. He then stole the homeowner's van.
wdrb.com
Seymour police say officer recovering after woman intentionally hit him with her car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an Indiana woman thought police were going to take her child, so she hit an officer with her car. Seymour Police responded to a family disturbance on East 4th Street on Thursday. Police say 21-year-old Rachel Blake tried to leave the scene with her...
wdrb.com
Local business owners willing to deal with construction on Bardstown Road to see future improvement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major construction project will shut down the heart of the Highlands beginning this weekend. Starting Sunday, Oct. 10, a busy stretch of Bardstown Road will be closed during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 14. The road itself is...
wdrb.com
Lexington boy blinded by gunshot writes book alongside 'Master P'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy blinded by gunfire is now an author of a book. Malakai Roberts Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. He was 5 years old at the time. Malik survived,...
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
