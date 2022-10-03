ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wdrb.com

Federal grand jury indicts man for downtown Louisville bomb hoax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused in a bomb hoax that shut down much of downtown Louisville is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury indicted Jimmy Smith Jr. on Tuesday. Smith was arrested after police found white cylinders with tubes, wiring and a circuit board at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

4 people shot Thursday evening near Louisville park, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening near a park in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood. Two people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Louisville's east end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to a hospital after a shooting on the east end of Louisville. LMPD says it happened around 10:30 Thursday night in the 4500 block of Westport Wood Lane. Police say the victim was taken to University Hospital with what appears to be "a non-life-threatening injury."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Humana throwing big baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower. It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway. The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered. Those who attend will get some free...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police say woman was pistol-whipped and robbed in her own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said a woman was pistol-whipped in the head during a home invasion before the suspect stole her handicap-accessible vehicle. Police said it happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday on Gardiner Lane near Bardstown Road. The woman told officers a man forced his way into her home, then took his weapon and hit her in the head. Police said the suspect then stole several items before grabbing the keys to her vehicle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping elderly woman in home invasion, stealing her van

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday, accused of pistol-whipping an elderly woman, knocking her out of her wheelchair and stealing her van. The home invasion and robbery occurred Thursday night on Gardiner Lane. Police said Jewell Ashby Jr., 37, pistol-whipped the homeowner before her friend showed up. According to police, Ashby then hog-tied that woman and dragged her around the house. He then stole the homeowner's van.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First Down Friday Scores -- Week 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 8. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
LOUISVILLE, KY

