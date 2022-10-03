ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Cough medicine caper: man jailed in connection with HEB robbery

By Erica Miller
 5 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he stole a bottle of cough medicine and then assaulted a store employee who tried to stop him. Xavier Ray Diaz, 29, has been charged with Robbery.

According to an affidavit, on October 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a grocery store on 42 nd Street after the store manager called 911. At the scene, the manager told police Diaz entered the store and stole a bottle of medicine valued at $7.98 and began walking toward the exit doors without paying.

The woman said she confronted Diaz and asked him to return the medicine; Diaz refused and reportedly pushed the manager against a nearby shelf, causing a minor injury to her arm. The manager said she recognized Diaz, and knew his name, because he had stolen from the store numerous times in the past.

Diaz was later located at his home and was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon on a $20,000 bond.

