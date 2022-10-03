New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) has a “logical possibility” to return in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Jones suffered a brutal high ankle sprain in Week 3’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens and, while he hasn’t officially been ruled out, is a long shot to play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion early in their Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers which thrust rookie third-stringer Bailey Zappe last week into the spotlight. Zappe looked solid, completing 10-of-15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. It’s likely his job this week, but the possible return of Jones in Week 6 will certainly be welcomed by Patriots fans everywhere.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO