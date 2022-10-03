Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Richard Sherman Loses Mind Over Broncos Key Fourth Down Play Call
Richard Sherman obviously learned from the loss the Seattle Seahawks suffered in Super Bowl XLIX against the New England Patriots. The Denver Broncos on the other hand, must have missed what not to do on fourth-and-short down by the goal line. Trailing by three points with 3:17 left in overtime...
Patriots Practice Report: Key Starter Added To Absence List
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots might be shorthanded in their secondary for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Cornerback Jalen Mills wasn’t spotted during the media portion of Friday’s practice. The veteran cornerback sat out New England’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury but practiced Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant.
Testy Bill Belichick Spars With Reporters Over Matt Patricia Questions
FOXBORO, Mass. — Think the offensive play-callers stuff is a dead Patriots storyline?. Following a summer’s worth of speculation and criticism, Matt Patricia seemingly served as New England’s offensive play-caller through the first four regular-season games, as he did during the preseason. And you could argue the much-maligned Patriots coach has started to find a groove in his new role, though he still has much room for improvement. Even Dan Campbell, whose Detroit Lions will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday, believes that Patricia is doing a solid job as Josh McDaniels’ successor.
How Roger Goodell Addressed Tua Tagovailoa, Protocol Concerns
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the league’s behalf in response to the hottest topic currently regarding the sport. After a questionable return to action after Week 3, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared by a now-fired independent doctor, allowing the third-year veteran to suit up for the following matchup.
Did Odell Beckham Jr. Give Away His Shortlist Of Future NFL Teams?
When healthy, Odell Beckham Jr. can be a game changer for any offense, and it appears the free agent wide receiver might have released his shortlist of NFL teams he wishes to sign with. The three-time Pro Bowler is still recovering from his ACL injury he suffered in Super Bowl...
Fan Sues Patriots For Damaging Tom Brady Signed Memorabilia
The New England Patriots franchise has yet another thing to worry about. According to The Associated Press, a Patriots fan has sued the team for damage done to a flag signed by former New England quarterback Tom Brady. The flag’s owner has filed a federal lawsuit against the Patriots, contending...
Ex-Patriot Traded This Season Reportedly Out For Rest Of 2022
The New England Patriots made an under-the-radar move last month when they dealt backup offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade that included a pick swap. The start of Herron’s tenure with his new team barely got off the ground, though. The Raiders placed...
Patriots Rookie Check-In: How First-Year Players Are Faring So Far
The New England Patriots’ future looks bright after their narrow loss to the heavily favored Green Bay Packers. Several New England rookies played key roles in that overtime defeat at Lambeau Field, including its fill-in quarterback (Bailey Zappe), top defensive playmaker (Jack Jones), new special teams sparkplug (Marcus Jones) and a starting offensive lineman (Cole Strange).
Jack Jones Reveals Whether He Got In Trouble For Controversial Comment
Jack Jones might’ve landed on Ty Law and Peter King’s bleep-lists for what he said last Sunday night, but it sounds like the Patriots rookie avoided any reprimanding from his bosses. Jones, who intercepted Aaron Rodgers in New England’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, made headlines after...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson: 'I've Got to Be Better'
The Denver Broncos (2-3) fell to the Indianapolis Colts 12-9 Thursday in one of the ugliest NFL games in recent memory. Things were so bad, Broncos fans couldn’t bare to stick around for the overtime period, as several were shown heading for the exits. Quarterback Russell Wilson, Denver’s $245...
Lions RB D'Andre Swift Not Expected to Play Week 5
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is not expected to play Week 5 against the New England Patriots. Swift missed Detroit’s last contest and has been limited in others as he deals with a nagging shoulder injury suffered on opening day. The Lions have a BYE in Week 6, meaning the 23-year-old could be in line to return for Week 7’s matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Questionable for Sunday vs. Lions
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions, per NESN’s Dakota Randall. Meyers posted three straight limited practices this week, making it anybody’s guess whether he plays on Sunday. The Patriots would like to give rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe as many weapons as possible, so this will be a situation to monitor as we get closer to kickoff. New England will be desperate to take a winnable game at home against the Detroit Lions to keep pace in a strong AFC East after a 1-3 start.
Broncos CB Ronald Darby Tears ACL, OUT for Season
Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. If last night’s eyesore of a loss wasn’t bad enough news for the Broncos, they now lose one of their starting cornerbacks for the season. Darby suffered the injury breaking up a pass attempt from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. It’s more incentive for the Denver offense to figure things out as they take a slight hit to what has been a stout defense to start the season.
Week 6 a 'Logical Possibility' for Mac Jones to Return
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) has a “logical possibility” to return in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Jones suffered a brutal high ankle sprain in Week 3’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens and, while he hasn’t officially been ruled out, is a long shot to play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer suffered a concussion early in their Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers which thrust rookie third-stringer Bailey Zappe last week into the spotlight. Zappe looked solid, completing 10-of-15 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. It’s likely his job this week, but the possible return of Jones in Week 6 will certainly be welcomed by Patriots fans everywhere.
NFL Odds: Consider Two-Team Teaser Among Week 5 Wagers
NFL bettors surely are hoping for a successful slate as Week 5 kicks off Thursday night between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Matt Ryan Over 32.5 pass attempts (-120) This is a very low number for a quarterback who’s best weapon in the run game won’t be on the...
Jakobi Meyers Injury: Update On Patriots WR’s Status For Lions Game
The Patriots reportedly will have their top receiver back on the field for Sunday’s game against the Lions. Jakobi Meyers is expected to suit up at Gillette Stadium for New England in its Week 5 matchup with Detroit, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reported Saturday morning, citing a source. The fourth-year receiver missed the Patriots’ last two games after aggravating a knee injury late in his team’s Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Lions WR D.J. Chark Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Patriots
Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the New England Patriots on Sunday, per Tim Twentyman. This is slightly puzzling after Chark told reporters he felt great on Thursday following a limited practice designation. He was a surprise DNP on Friday, followed by this news. Between the absences of Chark, running back D’Andre Swift, and potentially wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit faces a tricky matchup on the road against the New England Patriots in Week 5.
Patriots Elevate QB, Tight End From Practice Squad For Lions Game
With Mac Jones doubtful and Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, the New England Patriots called in quarterback reinforcements Saturday. The Patriots elevated veteran QB Garrett Gilbert from their practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. Gilbert, who signed to the P-squad earlier this week,...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (Hamstring) OUT for Week 5 vs. Bucs
The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Tampa Bay minus the services of one of their best offensive weapons. According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, tight end Kyle Pitts has been ruled OUT for Week 5’s contest against the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury. The injury has sidelined Pitts...
