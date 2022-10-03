Read full article on original website
Police seize 'significant amount' of drugs from Maine home
BUCKSPORT (WGME) -- Police say they seized a “significant amount” of drugs from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday. According to police, officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, and approximately $2,350 in suspected drug proceeds.
State police seeking man who escaped from custody
SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
Is It Legal for Maine Police to Have Their Lights Off at Night?
No doubt we've all seen it more than once. Whether you're on the Maine Turnpike, 295, Route 1 -- hell, maybe even in New Hampshire. We've all driven along roads at night (or early morning) and eventually caught the shine of a dark police car off to the side of the road with its lights off.
Arrest Made after Illegal Drugs Dropped Inside Store in Millinocket, Maine
Bag of Illegal Drugs Found on Floor of Millinocket Store. The East Millinocket Police Department have arrested a 40-year-old Millinocket man after finding a bag of illegal drugs dropped at a local store. Employee Found the Bag. The bag contained what police believe to be heroin and fentanyl. The item...
Bail reduced for mother at center of Maine Amber Alert
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WABI) - New developments following a statewide amber alert earlier this week. The Maine woman accused of abducting her two children and taking them out of state faced a judge Friday. Alexandra Vincent had her bail set at five thousand dollars or 500 dollars with a pre-trial contract.
Augusta Police Arrest Child in Connection With Big Apple Robbery Where Firearm Was Displayed
According to a press release from Augusta Police Department Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, a suspect was taken into custody in connection with last week's robbery of the Stone Street Big Apple. Police say that on Thursday, Augusta Police officers were able to take a juvenile from Augusta into custody in...
Cause of death released for Orrington couple found dead in their home
ORRINGTON, Maine — The state medical examiner said Friday that an elderly Orrington couple found dead Wednesday at their home died by what officials are calling a "murder-suicide." The Maine Department of Public Safety announced the ruling late Friday afternoon and said no additional information would be released. Sheriff's...
Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
Deaths of Orrington husband, wife ruled murder-suicide
ORRINGTON (WGME) -- The deaths of a married couple in Orrington have been ruled a murder-suicide. Maine State Police says the bodies of 89-year-old Russell Swanson and 89-year-old Lois Swanson were found Wednesday morning in their home on Swetts Pond Road y a family member. Police are not releasing any...
Lamoine death investigation update
LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
Mother who forgave son’s killer asks Maine to bring back parole
A mother whose son was murdered in 2006 asked a state panel Friday to reinstate parole in Maine, saying she’s forgiven her son’s killer. Felicity Ferrell of Bristol told the Commission to Examine Reestablishing Parole that Steven Clark killed her son and buried his body after a night of drinking and drug use. Her son, Robert Wagner, 28, was a local businessman and mortgage loan officer, according to his obituary in the Portland Press Herald.
89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home
ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
Maine mother accused of killing son blames his sister for some injuries
BELFAST, Maine — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son. Jessica Trefethen, 36, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Maddox Williams. Maddox died in June 2021 after Trefethen and her mother brought him to the hospital...
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
HANCOCK COUNTY– The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport woman in connection with a crash in Orland. Brittany Gainer, 32 was indicted on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to report an injury and falsifying physical evidence. Travis...
State Police Major Crimes Unit North investigating death
LAMOINE — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation. According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday.
One person found dead in Lamoine
BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Milford Fire, National Guard among agencies to find driver that went off the road
MILFORD, Maine (WABI) - Milford Fire and Rescue say they were able to find the driver of a truck that went off the road last night with the help of multiple agencies including the Army National Guard. They say it happened on Brandy Pond Road. Pictures they posted show that...
Statewide AMBER alert canceled: children safe, mother in custody
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Two young children are safe and a mother is in custody following a statewide AMBER Alert Tuesday. Officials say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. According to police, officers with Maine’s Department of Health and...
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
