Penobscot County, ME

WGME

Police seize 'significant amount' of drugs from Maine home

BUCKSPORT (WGME) -- Police say they seized a “significant amount” of drugs from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday. According to police, officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 87 grams of suspected heroin, two handguns, and approximately $2,350 in suspected drug proceeds.
BUCKSPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

State police seeking man who escaped from custody

SPRINGFIELD, Maine — Maine State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a Lincoln man who they say escaped from police custody. According to a Facebook post made on Saturday afternoon, 28-year-old Brett Doane of Lincoln was last seen on Ghost Road in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, ME
wgan.com

Large amount of suspected meth, heroin seized from Bucksport home

A “significant amount” of drugs were seized from a home in Bucksport on Wednesday, police say. Police say officers searched a home on Rt. 15 and found 109 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 87 grams of suspected heroin. According to CBS 13, two handguns and about $2,300 in...
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Bail reduced for mother at center of Maine Amber Alert

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WABI) - New developments following a statewide amber alert earlier this week. The Maine woman accused of abducting her two children and taking them out of state faced a judge Friday. Alexandra Vincent had her bail set at five thousand dollars or 500 dollars with a pre-trial contract.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Deaths of Orrington husband, wife ruled murder-suicide

ORRINGTON (WGME) -- The deaths of a married couple in Orrington have been ruled a murder-suicide. Maine State Police says the bodies of 89-year-old Russell Swanson and 89-year-old Lois Swanson were found Wednesday morning in their home on Swetts Pond Road y a family member. Police are not releasing any...
ORRINGTON, ME
foxbangor.com

Lamoine death investigation update

LAMOINE– There is new information regarding the body found in Lamoine earlier this week. Lamoine town officials have confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside the home on Shore Road and the home is owned by his son. Salsbury was an unofficial candidate for Hancock County Sheriff. The body was discovered...
LAMOINE, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mother who forgave son's killer asks Maine to bring back parole

A mother whose son was murdered in 2006 asked a state panel Friday to reinstate parole in Maine, saying she’s forgiven her son’s killer. Felicity Ferrell of Bristol told the Commission to Examine Reestablishing Parole that Steven Clark killed her son and buried his body after a night of drinking and drug use. Her son, Robert Wagner, 28, was a local businessman and mortgage loan officer, according to his obituary in the Portland Press Herald.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

89-year-old couple found dead in Penobscot County home

ORRINGTON, Maine — An 89-year-old couple was found dead Wednesday in their Penobscot County home. Authorities were called to the home on Swetts Pond Road in Orrington around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Russell and Lois Swanson were found dead by a family member, officials confirmed. The Maine State Police Major...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Hancock County Grand Jury indictments

HANCOCK COUNTY– The Hancock County Grand Jury has indicted a Searsport woman in connection with a crash in Orland. Brittany Gainer, 32 was indicted on charges of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failure to report an injury and falsifying physical evidence. Travis...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

State Police Major Crimes Unit North investigating death

LAMOINE — The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is assisting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in a death investigation. According to State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body at a home on Shore Road in Lamoine on Monday.
LAMOINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One person found dead in Lamoine

BANGOR, Maine — A man was found dead Monday morning in a home on Shore Road in Lamoine. The man was found by a friend who reportedly stopped by the house at about 10:15 a.m. and then called the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, according to a Wednesday news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Statewide AMBER alert canceled: children safe, mother in custody

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Two young children are safe and a mother is in custody following a statewide AMBER Alert Tuesday. Officials say 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock were taken by their mother, 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent, on Monday. According to police, officers with Maine’s Department of Health and...
SACO, ME
Daily Voice

New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer

A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
AYER, MA
