Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation: What to know after Green speaks for first time since incident
Whether verbal or physical, altercations between teammates come with the territory of sports at any level, from pee-wee to professional. However, there's a level of respect that needs to be maintained, and the line is different for every team. It's clear that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green crossed that line when he got into a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Wednesday, which he and the team have since confirmed.
Hawks' John Collins: Scores 16 points in win
Collins compiled 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes in Thursday's 123-113 preseason win over Milwaukee. Collins scored nine of his points in the third quarter as he made four of his five shot attempts and his lone three-pointer. All three of his rebounds came in the first half, and he was unable to secure a board in 11 minutes during the second half. The 25-year-old missed 23 of the last 27 games last year with finger and foot issues before returning in the playoffs in a limited capacity. He's averaged 17.8 points and 8.7 rebounds as a starter in his five seasons and looks to return to that form if healthy.
NBA・
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday
Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Resting Friday
Gordon (rest) will not play in Friday's preseason matchup against the Raptors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. Gordon is still the favorite to start for the Rockets at small forward this season. However, the 33-year-old will likely continue to receive load management throughout the preseason. There is no indication that Gordon will miss any regular season action.
Warriors' Draymond Green apologizes to team after punching Jordan Poole during practice
The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green following an altercation between he and teammate Jordan Poole at practice, per The Athletic. Green and Poole were reportedly in a heated altercation when Green punched Poole, which required the two needing to be separated. Since the altercation on...
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Thursday
Oshie (upper body) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie exited in the second period of Wednesday's 4-2 win over Detroit after being checked into the boards by Red Wings center Joe Valeno and did not return. With Washington already down Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Tom Wilson (knee) and Carl Hagelin (lower body), the 35-year-old winger may be held out of Saturday's preseason finale even if he's able to suit up, but is still considered day-to-day.
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday
Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Placed on waivers Friday
Connauton has been placed on waivers on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract, so this move is no surprise. Connauton had a goal and two assists last season in 39 games, split between Florida and Philadelphia.
