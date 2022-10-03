ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault.

An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56.

Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a relationship.

The victim began yelling for help and tried to leave the vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. Hagner held her against her will, the victim escaped, but Hagner grabbed them.

After Hagner punched the victim in the face, a witness approached him and told him to leave the victim alone. The victim ran into the store to get away from Hagner.

