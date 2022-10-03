JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault.

An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56.

Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a relationship.

The victim began yelling for help and tried to leave the vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. Hagner held her against her will, the victim escaped, but Hagner grabbed them.

After Hagner punched the victim in the face, a witness approached him and told him to leave the victim alone. The victim ran into the store to get away from Hagner.

The post Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS .