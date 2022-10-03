Oath Keepers acted on Jan. 6 to overthrow government and fight Biden's presidency "by any means necessary," prosecutors say

Hope everyone of you jerks enjoy jail, it’s on your record, you may lose your job family and end up in the streets. Oh well not my problem
If the “Oathkeepers” took their oaths seriously, they would have only gone to D.C. to help Capital Police. They should have been on that line with them, preventing rioters from breaking in and entering the building. They violated their oaths that day. Your oath is to your country and the Constitution. Not to a subdivision of a political party. When you serve, you have a right to vote for whom ever you choose, but your must remain loyal to the administration, regardless if you voted for someone else.
These people should get no less than a life sentence. And should be charged with treason and looking at the death penalty.
Comments / 366