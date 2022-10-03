ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Taxes Kept Major NFL Player From Coming Here

It was a big deal when Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs to play for the Miami Dolphins. Here's why he said he didn't want to come to New York. This past summer, the Kansas City Chiefs chose to trade one of their biggest impact players to the Miami Dolphins. Tyreek Hill ended up leaving the team that brought him a Superbowl ring to bring one to Miami. He seemed happy. People thought he was nuts. He left Patrick Mahomes to go to a team with a floundering quarterback that hadn't proven anything in the NFL yet and a first-year head coach. What the heck was he thinking?
