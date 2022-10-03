ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 25-28

On Sept. 25, Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, was arrested on Highway 46 East near 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant. On Sept. 25, Travis Lee Badger, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
Deputies arrest alleged burglar in Los Osos

San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs deputies arrested a burglary suspect in Los Osos on Wednesday evening following a short manhunt. Early in the evening, officials sent a reverse 911 call to 54 residents in the area between Nipomo and Ramona avenues and 10th and 13th streets advising people to shelter in place while deputies searched for the burglary suspect.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Victim's Identity Released in Alleged Hit and Run Homicide

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Mountain Road last week. Blanca Aguilera, also known as Blanca Espinoza, was a 32-year-old woman from Oxnard. The Sheriff's Office states she died after intentionally being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on September 29, 2022.
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 26, 2022. 01:27— Paulina...
SLO man killed in crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles

A 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man died after crashing his SUV on Highway 101 near Paso Robles Friday night. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
Paso Robles Daily News

Man dies in single-vehicle accident on Highway 101

Accident occurred Friday night north of Highway 46. – On Friday at approximately10:34 p.m., a 32-year-old male driver from San Luis Obispo was traveling in a Nissan northbound on Highway-101, north of Highway 46 at approximately 65 miles per hour. For undetermined reasons, he allowed his vehicle to drift to the left over the solid yellow line and onto the rumble strip. He then turned his wheel to the right, traveling across the northbound right-hand lane, and then entered the left-hand lane again, turning the vehicle back to the left, causing the vehicle to lose traction and slide towards the dirt shoulder.
mustangnews.net

A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street

After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
santabarbaraca.gov

Eight New Police Officers Sworn In

Chief Kelly Gordon swore in eight new police officers last week, including six academy graduates and two lateral officers. Many of these new officers are Santa Barbara County natives and come from law enforcement families. The six academy graduates completed over 40 learning modules during a 24-week training academy. Our new brothers and sisters in blue will complete a short post academy and then hit the streets with their field training officers.
