Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 25-28
On Sept. 25, Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, was arrested on Highway 46 East near 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant. On Sept. 25, Travis Lee Badger, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police
Atascadero Police Department arrested the 27-year-old driver of a stolen 2010 Honda Odyssey for evading police and endangering their teenage passengers in a high speed chase with police Sunday night. The post 27-year-old San Luis Obispo resident arrested in Atascadero after a high speed pursuit with police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: 1 person killed in crash on Highway 246 near Buellton
First responders responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 246 between Buellton and Solvang on Wednesday.
Deputies arrest alleged burglar in Los Osos
San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs deputies arrested a burglary suspect in Los Osos on Wednesday evening following a short manhunt. Early in the evening, officials sent a reverse 911 call to 54 residents in the area between Nipomo and Ramona avenues and 10th and 13th streets advising people to shelter in place while deputies searched for the burglary suspect.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Victim's Identity Released in Alleged Hit and Run Homicide
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Mountain Road last week. Blanca Aguilera, also known as Blanca Espinoza, was a 32-year-old woman from Oxnard. The Sheriff's Office states she died after intentionally being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on September 29, 2022.
Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 26, 2022. 01:27— Paulina...
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identifies Montecito hit and run victim
The Santa Barbara Sherriff's Department revealed that 32-year-old Blanca Aguilera from Oxnard was the victim involved in a hit-and-run homicide in Montecito on Friday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identifies Montecito hit and run victim appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Suspected gang members arrested after drug bust in Coalinga
Suspected gang members connected to a Mexican drug cartel are behind bars after a large meth bust in Coalinga.
SLO man killed in crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles
A 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man died after crashing his SUV on Highway 101 near Paso Robles Friday night. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
Man dies in single-vehicle accident on Highway 101
SLO man arrested for evading a peace officer and felony child endangerment
Atascadero police officers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen white 2010 Honda Odyssey, and a vehicle pursuit ensued on Highway 101 with speeds exceeding 100 mph at times.
Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc
Two motorcyclists were air lifted to trauma centers following a motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in the 1300 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Motorcyclists air lifted to trauma centers after motorcycle v. semi-truck accident in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Runaway Atascadero teenager is safely located and returned home
“I am trying to build a relationship with him, a very positive one, to bring him home,” his mother said.
Paso Robles: what was the decrease in real estate prices the week of Sep. 25?
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles decreased in the last week to $349. That’s $96 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $359. The most...
Man pleads no contest to murdering Oceano activist, faces 30 years to life in prison
David Krause was charged with murder and elder abuse in the killing of Larry Bross.
Atascadero teen has been missing since Thursday. Did he leave home to join a local gang?
“I told the cops I’d do whatever it takes to bring him home,” the boy’s mom told The Tribune.
A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street
After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in South SLO County the week of Sep. 25?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the past week. In total, 25 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $853,842, $439 per square foot.
Eight New Police Officers Sworn In
Chief Kelly Gordon swore in eight new police officers last week, including six academy graduates and two lateral officers. Many of these new officers are Santa Barbara County natives and come from law enforcement families. The six academy graduates completed over 40 learning modules during a 24-week training academy. Our new brothers and sisters in blue will complete a short post academy and then hit the streets with their field training officers.
Investigators believe driver struck, and fatally injured woman on South Coast intentionally
Detectives believe that the hit-and-run death of a woman on the South Coast was intentional, and are investigating it as a murder. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 800 block of East Mountain Drive early Thursday morning by reports of a woman screaming. They found a...
