It's not hard for Tom Reilly to conjure up his perfect day. It begins with a sunrise kayak along the Pacific coast, meandering through cave inlets and watching dolphins breach through the soft rolling waves. Then, when the wind picks up, he'd make his way to shore to rent an electric bike and cruise the pier, then pedal down to town for a late lunch. Next, he'd lace up his sneakers for a hike at the local preserve, where at the top, he'd uncork a bottle of wine, unpack the cheese he brought with him, and share the sunset with someone special. It's easy for him to imagine because, for Reilly, this isn't a dream. This is every day in his home in Pismo Beach.

PISMO BEACH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO