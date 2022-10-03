ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

kclu.org

A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift

Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 26, 2022. 01:27— Paulina...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday

A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
SOLVANG, CA
TripAdvisor Blog

Head to Pismo Beach for epic outdoor adventures and seaside beauty

It's not hard for Tom Reilly to conjure up his perfect day. It begins with a sunrise kayak along the Pacific coast, meandering through cave inlets and watching dolphins breach through the soft rolling waves. Then, when the wind picks up, he'd make his way to shore to rent an electric bike and cruise the pier, then pedal down to town for a late lunch. Next, he'd lace up his sneakers for a hike at the local preserve, where at the top, he'd uncork a bottle of wine, unpack the cheese he brought with him, and share the sunset with someone special. It's easy for him to imagine because, for Reilly, this isn't a dream. This is every day in his home in Pismo Beach.
PISMO BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 25-28

On Sept. 25, Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, was arrested on Highway 46 East near 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant. On Sept. 25, Travis Lee Badger, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBW.com

Hundreds of sea lions sickened along California coastline

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The signs were unmistakable as sick sea lions turned up one by one on the California coastline. Some appeared to be unusually sluggish, weak and disoriented. Others displayed what is known as head-weaving behavior, with their snouts upturned as their necks tilted precariously to one side in a seemingly drunken sway. Many of the animals were foaming at the mouth; some were even convulsing from seizures.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Marijuana Decision in Paso 10.05.2022

Paso Robles city council approves an ordinance on the zoning for the delivery offices of commercial marijuana. It’s the first step in allowing recreational cannabis sales to be licensed by the city. Councilman Chris Bausch had some reservations about the proposed ordinance put forward by staff. Currently, there are...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Deputies arrest alleged burglar in Los Osos

San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs deputies arrested a burglary suspect in Los Osos on Wednesday evening following a short manhunt. Early in the evening, officials sent a reverse 911 call to 54 residents in the area between Nipomo and Ramona avenues and 10th and 13th streets advising people to shelter in place while deputies searched for the burglary suspect.
LOS OSOS, CA
calcoasttimes.com

SLO man killed in crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles

A 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man died after crashing his SUV on Highway 101 near Paso Robles Friday night. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
PASO ROBLES, CA

