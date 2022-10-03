Read full article on original website
kclu.org
A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift
Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 26, 2022. 01:27— Paulina...
kcbx.org
In the Vines: How drought and climate change threaten the Paso Robles wine industry's future
The water crisis in the American West is made worse every year by climate change and drought, posing an existential threat to agricultural economies across the region. Smaller cities and towns like those on the Central Coast are often the most vulnerable and hardest-hit, forcing these areas to adapt to more heat and less rain.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday
A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
TripAdvisor Blog
Head to Pismo Beach for epic outdoor adventures and seaside beauty
It's not hard for Tom Reilly to conjure up his perfect day. It begins with a sunrise kayak along the Pacific coast, meandering through cave inlets and watching dolphins breach through the soft rolling waves. Then, when the wind picks up, he'd make his way to shore to rent an electric bike and cruise the pier, then pedal down to town for a late lunch. Next, he'd lace up his sneakers for a hike at the local preserve, where at the top, he'd uncork a bottle of wine, unpack the cheese he brought with him, and share the sunset with someone special. It's easy for him to imagine because, for Reilly, this isn't a dream. This is every day in his home in Pismo Beach.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 25-28
On Sept. 25, Ana Cynthia Nunez, 29, was arrested on Highway 46 East near 24th St. in Paso Robles for a local felony warrant. On Sept. 25, Travis Lee Badger, 36, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. in Paso Robles for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance.
Hwy 246 is up for state-funded beautification project
Caltrans is set to break ground on a project that will improve a section of Hwy 246 near Santa Ynez.
KSBW.com
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along California coastline
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The signs were unmistakable as sick sea lions turned up one by one on the California coastline. Some appeared to be unusually sluggish, weak and disoriented. Others displayed what is known as head-weaving behavior, with their snouts upturned as their necks tilted precariously to one side in a seemingly drunken sway. Many of the animals were foaming at the mouth; some were even convulsing from seizures.
SpaceX rocket carrying Starlink satellites launches from Vandenberg
The rocket launched at 4:10 p.m.
73-year-old woman dies in Solvang car crash
A two-car crash in Solvang injured three elderly women on Wednesday afternoon, according to Santa Barbara County Fire. The post 73-year-old woman dies in Solvang car crash appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Month-long road project kicks off near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Emergency repairs along a section of Hwy 1 kicked off Monday and will run through the end of October.
kprl.com
Marijuana Decision in Paso 10.05.2022
Paso Robles city council approves an ordinance on the zoning for the delivery offices of commercial marijuana. It’s the first step in allowing recreational cannabis sales to be licensed by the city. Councilman Chris Bausch had some reservations about the proposed ordinance put forward by staff. Currently, there are...
Five Cities Fire Authority respond to calls of an overturned car in Arroyo Grande Sunday
Five Cities Fire Authority was on the scene of a car rollover in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Rd. in Arroyo Grande Sunday morning. The post Five Cities Fire Authority respond to calls of an overturned car in Arroyo Grande Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Deputies arrest alleged burglar in Los Osos
San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs deputies arrested a burglary suspect in Los Osos on Wednesday evening following a short manhunt. Early in the evening, officials sent a reverse 911 call to 54 residents in the area between Nipomo and Ramona avenues and 10th and 13th streets advising people to shelter in place while deputies searched for the burglary suspect.
Countless number of dead sea creatures wash up at Ocean Park in Lompoc
Locals out at Ocean Park Wednesday were simply looking to get some fresh air and exercise out by the water, but little did they know what would be waiting for them on the shoreline.
Southbound Hwy 41 blocked by 4-vehicle crash
Southbound Highway 41 at Cerro Alto Rd. near Atascadero was blocked Monday morning by a four-vehicle crash.
calcoasttimes.com
SLO man killed in crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles
A 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man died after crashing his SUV on Highway 101 near Paso Robles Friday night. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
San Luis Obispo man killed in crash near Paso Robles
A San Luis Obispo man was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Paso Robles over the weekend.
Los Osos residents told to stay inside during search for burglary suspect
A reverse 911 call went out to some residents in Los Osos early Wednesday evening as San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies searched for a burglary suspect.
Walnuts were once top crop in SLO County. Why did farmers rip out orchards in 1970s?
“The walnut trees are gone, all over the valley,” one community member lamented in 1979.
