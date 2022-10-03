Read full article on original website
October 11 Alachua County Commission Board Discussion and Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla – The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Board Discussion and a Regular Meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The Board Discussion begins at 9:30 a.m. The daytime portion of the Regular meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 5 p.m.
October 12 School Board Workshop
The School Board of Alachua County, Florida, shall hold a Workshop to which all persons are invited:. Date/Time: October 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Location: District Office Boardroom, 620 East University Ave, Gainesville, FL. Purpose: Monthly Board Workshop. A. Capital Projects and Funds Update. Introduction (Andrew) History (Brian Scarborough, i3...
Alachua County Farm Tour to be held November 4
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office will be conducting the UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Farm Tour on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office (22712 W. Newberry Road, Newberry). Alachua County has a large...
Alachua County Preserves Re-Opened after Hurricane Ian
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County preserves with public access have re-opened after Hurricane Ian, but some have standing water on portions of the trails. The Barr Hammock South preserve trails remain closed for public safety due to ongoing timber harvest operations. Learn more about the Alachua County Preserves.
Road and Traffic Impacts for October 7-14, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for October 7-14, 2022. Clark Butler Blvd. / SW 24th Ave.: There will be a lane closure on the south leg in the right turn lane expected to begin Monday, Oct. 10, and continue for two days. This is for water main relocation work to prepare for the upcoming roadway work on the Clark Butler Blvd. / SW 62nd Blvd. extension.
Letter: Vote NO on infrastructure sales tax
The Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pushing a new one-cent surtax, which will appear on the November 8 ballot. The tax, dubbed an “Infrastructure” tax, is expected to net $49,114,715 the first year (more in subsequent years), split between the County and the county’s municipalities. The...
Tom Petty Park Court Renovations are complete
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Reconstruction of the four courts at Tom Petty Park is complete, and they are ready for active play! The new courts include pickleball striping on courts 3 and 4, which can be utilized with portable nets. The tennis courts were originally constructed in the 1970s and...
Marion County man arrested after blood drive employees alert officials to his relationship with a 15-year-old girl
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Weston J. Willis, 30, was arrested yesterday and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior after blood drive employees called law enforcement about his relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Willis and the 15-year-old were at Bass Pro Shop yesterday and decided to give blood at a...
Burglary charge leads to second arrest in 17 days for Gainesville man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Adrian Vincent Hernandez, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with burglary and theft for breaking into an apartment to retrieve items belonging to him, as well as one item belonging to the resident. He was also arrested on September 18 and charged with driving without a valid license and fleeing after allegedly driving down SW 34th Street with sparks flying from a wheel with a missing tire. He is also facing a petit theft charge for stealing clothes from Walmart in August.
Jail Booking Log, October 5
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
Homeless man arrested for threatening two women and their dogs with 10-inch knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dylan Austin Kearce, 24, was arrested yesterday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest after allegedly threatening to kill two women and their dogs with a knife. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a call from the 3300 block of SW Archer...
Man arrested for dealing drugs 6 weeks after release from prison
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Deron Hakeem Palmer, 33, was arrested yesterday evening and charged with selling a controlled substance, possession of fentanyl, possession of crack cocaine, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device after allegedly selling crack cocaine to an undercover police officer. A Gainesville Police Department undercover officer...
Man on probation for rape of 14-year-old charged with attempted murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gene Davon Hunt, 19, was arrested early this morning and charged with attempted first-degree homicide after his alleged involvement in a shooting related to a feud over a co-defendant’s former relationship with the victim. Hunt was on probation after pleading to a lesser charge following his arrest for the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
