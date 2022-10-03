After going through a pandemic and Hurricane Ida, if there is one thing I’ve learned about Norco it’s that the people here are resilient. And this is a close-knit community. As a funeral director at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, I’ve had the privilege to get to know these families in a very personal way. Guiding someone through dark, difficult times is never easy, but it does create a special kind of bond. And after eight years, pretty much all I want to do is serve these families. I want them to know I’m here for them no matter what.

NORCO, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO