FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L'Observateur
Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi
THIBODAUX –Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Elizabeth Mortazavi, pain management specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Mortazavi is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic at the following locations: 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2400, Thibodaux, 985-493-4080; 1238 St. Charles Street, 985-872-5267, Houma; and 4560 Hwy.1, Raceland, 985-251-4250.
L'Observateur
St. Charles Parish sets ribbon cutting Veterans Memorial Plaza
LULING — St. Charles Parish is pleased to announce the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Veterans Memorial Plaza on Thursday, November 10, at 10 a.m. Residents are invited to attend the ceremony and see the new plaza at the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center. Following the ceremony will be the annual Veterans Luncheon, which will include a seated lunch and guest speakers.
L'Observateur
Visitors of All Ages Invited to The National WWII Museum’s Family Block Party on October 8
WHAT: Bring your family and friends to experience an unforgettable day at The National WWII Museum’s Family Block Party! On Saturday, October 8, 2022, visitors of all ages will have access to the Museum’s world-class permanent exhibitions, hands-on activities and programming, and free snowballs!. All kids 18 and...
L'Observateur
ESE names Student of the Year
DESTREHAN — Ethel Schoeffner Elementary School is very proud to announce the 2022 – 2023 Student of the Year. Eleanor Zafiru is the fifth grader that will represent ESE! Eleanor has many interests and activities that she participates in. Her favorite activity at this time is musical theatre.
L'Observateur
Cassidy Tours River Parishes Community College & Zen-Noh Grain
BATON ROUGE – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) recently toured River Parishes Community College (RPCC) in Gonzales to learn how they are training students to fill jobs in Louisiana’s energy industry. That industry received a boost from Cassidy’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes billions for hydrogen hubs, carbon capture technologies, and demonstration projects to develop the cutting-edge energy innovations pioneered here in Louisiana.
L'Observateur
Resource Fair brings recovery agencies under one roof
RESERVE — Agencies eager to help St. John the Baptist Parish residents with recovery questions gathered under one roof Wednesday evening during the Hurricane Ida Recovery and Resource Expo at the REGALA Gymnasium in Reserve. Planning and Zoning Director Tara Lambeth was inspired to bring a resource fair to...
L'Observateur
$3M AWARD TO LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS WILL ADDRESS NURSING SHORTAGE AND IMPROVE HEALTH EQUITY IN RURAL AND MEDICALLY UNDERSERVED AREAS
New Orleans, LA –LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing has been awarded nearly $3 million to create a program to improve health equity and care in rural and medically underserved communities in Region 6 (Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.) It is one of only ten such awards granted by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the US Department of Health and Human Services. Under the leadership of Leanne Fowler, DNP, AGACNP-BC, CCRN, CNE, Program Director of the Nurse Practitioner Programs, Program Coordinator of the Adult Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Concentration, and Associate Professor of Clinical Nursing, LSU Health New Orleans School of Nursing will build a Clinical Nurse Educator (CNE) Academy for Region 6.
L'Observateur
Letter to the Editor: Proud to be part of Norco’s revitalization with New H.C. Alexander Funeral Home location
After going through a pandemic and Hurricane Ida, if there is one thing I’ve learned about Norco it’s that the people here are resilient. And this is a close-knit community. As a funeral director at H.C. Alexander Funeral Home, I’ve had the privilege to get to know these families in a very personal way. Guiding someone through dark, difficult times is never easy, but it does create a special kind of bond. And after eight years, pretty much all I want to do is serve these families. I want them to know I’m here for them no matter what.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/26 to 9/30
During the week of September 26 – September 30, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Craig...
L'Observateur
LWFC Approves Resolution Adding 373 Acres to Sandy Hollow Wildlife Management Area
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved a resolution to add 373 acres to the Sandy Hollow Wildlife Management Area, located in Tangipahoa Parish, during its October meeting Thursday (Oct. 6) in Baton Rouge. The addition of the land, known as the Gilbert Travis Tract and acquired Sept. 9,...
L'Observateur
Cassidy Tours Glass Half Full Recycling Facility, Discusses Role in Disaster Relief, Prevention
METAIRIE – Today, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) visited Glass Half Full in New Orleans. Glass Half Full was started by students at Tulane University to address a lack of glass recycling in New Orleans. They now offer residential and business pick-up, as well as free drop-off at their recycling facility in the Desire neighborhood.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs mariner near Venice, La.
NEW ORLEANS —The Coast Guard medevaced a 67-year-old man Friday from a recreational boat approximately 45 miles east of Venice, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a distress alert from the boat’s VHF radio. A good Samaritan in the area relayed the boat’s radio message that one of the passengers aboard was suffering from heart-attack-like symptoms. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew that was training in the area to assist.
L'Observateur
Gonzales Man Found Guilty of 3rd Degree Rape
On last week, an Ascension Parish Jury found Eric Harris of 719 E Hamilton St. Gonzales, LA., age 40, guilty of 3rd Degree Rape. Harris was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin. On September 12, 2015, a female...
L'Observateur
LSU CM Faculty Continue Studies On Bendable Concrete
BATON ROUGE – According to research reports, concrete is the second-most used substance in the world (after water) and is the most widely used building material. Its usage worldwide is twice that of steel, wood, plastics, and aluminum combined. However, the susceptibility of concrete to cracking proves to be a major challenge since it results in the early deterioration of concrete structures.
L'Observateur
Detectives ask for help locating subject involved in business theft
LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
L'Observateur
Montz man arrested burglary of a LaPlace mini storage complex
Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace that occurred on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies responded to the business and were informed by the owner that someone used a vehicle to drive through the gate of the business and while inside cut the locks and unlawfully entered eleven storage units.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Sentenced for Firearms Offense and Misprision of Felony
According to court records, on June 29, 2022, PICARD pleaded guilty to a two-count superseding bill of information charging him with conspiracy to possess a firearm by a felon, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371, and misprision of felony, knowing a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities about it, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 4. The sentence imposed consists of 60 months imprisonment as to the firearms violation and 36 months imprisonment for misprision of a felon, said terms of imprisonment to be served concurrently.
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Sentenced to 15 Years Following Manslaughter Plea
On May 10, 2022, Darnell Robertson of 2389 Cypress St. Lutcher, LA., age 56, pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with the 2014 shooting death of Mickquell Duhone also of Lutcher. Robertson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Metairie man arrested for armed robbery
On September 25, 2022, at 8:45 PM, the Brothers Food Mart located at 3049 Loyola Drive, Kenner, was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and robbed the business of the money from the register. The cashier described the suspect as having a heart shaped tattoo under his eye.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Gun Control Act, Controlled Substances Act
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JACOB BANKS, age 32, of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022 before United States District Judge Lance M. Africk to violating the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. According to the court documents,...
