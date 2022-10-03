Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo attorneys advocate on behalf of ballot measure to legalize marijuana use in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo attorneys, including one who previously served as a law enforcement officer, are advocating on behalf of Measure 2, which if approved by voters, would allow North Dakotans, 21 and older, to possess and purchase small amounts of marijuana. "My views have been formed by being...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDHFA, NDSU Release Housing Needs Assessment
(Fargo, ND) -- A new study shows that incomes are going up in North Dakota, along with housing costs, and that translates to more people at risk for homelessness in the state. The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency and North Dakota State University released its Housing Needs Assessment this week. The assessment shows a growth in incomes, but no real change in the state's poverty rate.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Farm Bureau, Farmers Union working against Term Limit measure
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Farm Bureau and North Dakota Farmers Union are working together to defeat a term limits ballot measure. The measure would limit the number of terms the governor and state lawmakers can serve. Both organizations say term limits put more power into the hands of professional lobbyists and career bureaucrats.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota government agencies to fly flags at half-staff to honor fallen firefighters
(Bismarck, ND) -- All government agencies are being directed to fly their state and federal flags at half-staff this weekend. Governor Doug Burgum says flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset tomorrow and Sunday to honor Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend in North Dakota. The governor is asking individuals and businesses to do the same.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Art Thompson named director of North Dakota Workforce Safety and Insurance
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota has a new leader when it comes to workforce safety and insurance. Governor Doug Burgum has appointed Art Thompson will step in as director of North Dakota WSI, effective November 1st. “We are excited to welcome Art back to Team ND; early in his career...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Burgum orders flags lowered to honor fallen firefighters
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is directing all government agencies to lower U.S. and North Dakota flags to half-staff Saturday. The governor’s directive is in accordance with North Dakota Century Code and a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, who has proclaimed October 9th-15th as Fire Prevention Week. Burgum noted that North Dakota has more than 300 volunteer and career fire departments across the state, “staffed by dedicated men and women selflessly serving their neighbors in times of need."
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Anti-marijuana advocate says North Dakota's Measure 2 would bring increased crime and booming black market
(Fargo,ND) -- A group against the legalization of marijuana in North Dakota is speaking out against Measure 2. "The industry will be able to advertise marijuana products. Our kids will definitely get that message loud and clear. We're seeing that in Colorado, we're seeing that in other states where we've seen a 25 percent increase in youth addiction to marijuana since legalization in every state that's legalized marijuana in this country," said Luke Nifaratos, Executive Vice President for Smart Approaches to Marijuana.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Attorney behind effort to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota: "This isn't going to be the wild-wild west"
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people behind the effort to place recreational marijuana on the November ballot are joining WDAY Midday to give details on what is inside the measure. North Dakota Attorneys Mark Frise and Scott Brand shared details on the ballot measure which would legalize recreational marijuana within North Dakota. The measure would allow adults 21 years and older to use cannabis and cannabis products, allow adults to own up to three marijuana plants, establish a regulatory system for the drug, require legal marijuana to be tested by state approved laboratories, and prohibit the public consumption of marijuana.
RELATED PEOPLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota teaming up for development of Regional Hydrogen Hub
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is teaming up with nearby states for the development of a regional hydrogen hub. Governor Doug Burgum announced the initiative Wednesday, which is intended to help meet the nation's clean energy, transportation, and agricultural needs. “By bringing together our expertise in agriculture and energy production,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Early increase in RSV hospitalizations concerning health officials
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota Health officials are concerned about an increase in hospitalizations for RSV. Over 100 children were hospitalized with the respiratory virus in September, a higher number than usual for this early in the season. RSV hospitalizations have increased in the last two weeks to a level...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota health officials recommend getting Flu Shot before Halloween
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Health Officials are recommending people get the flu shot before Halloween. State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi says the vaccine is an important step North Dakotans can take to protect themselves from flu viruses. Officials say over 200 hospitalizations and almost 40 deaths happened during...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota COVID levels stable as Cold, Flu Season approach
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's COVID-19 levels have remained stable over the past month as cold and flu season approaches. The state averaged about 800 to 900 COVID infections per day in September, down from 13-hundred to 14-hundred per day this summer. New hospital admissions haven't risen so far this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Month Of September Summary: Slightly Above Average Temperatures And Dry
The month of September is now behind us. It was a fairly nice month in my opinion but how did it stack compared to past September?. September 2022 was slightly above average in temperatures, with both high and overnight lows. I still consider this average, but a few locations were constantly a little warmer than they usually are. This is likely due to the lack of rain that fell around the area, drier soils would make it easier to warm up quicker than moist soils. Most areas fell well below average on the amount of rainfall that usually falls. Fargo received 20% of the normal amount of rain. Most of North Dakota into Minnesota received 20-40% of the normal amount.
Comments / 0