everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: October 7th, 2022￼
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Scattered showers. Low of 54°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH. Tomorrow: Isolated showers, especially north. High of 66°. Winds ENE 12-18 MPH. Scattered showers will continue across the South Plains this evening into...
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: October 6th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Mild and mostly cloudy, showers mainly out west. Chance of rain: 20% High of 76°. Winds NE 8-13 MPH. Tonight:. A few lingering showers, otherwise cool and calm. Low of 59°. Winds NE 5-10...
everythinglubbock.com
Texas pumpkin season sub-par, glimpses broader drought impact
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether families pick them up at local farms for Halloween crafts or from the supermarket for a range of decorative and culinary endeavors, pumpkin season is in full swing in Texas. However, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, pumpkin producers in the state saw their second subpar season in a row, leaving fewer available to meet high demands.
KRQE News 13
Isolated showers Friday with more storms over the weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – More gloomy conditions are forecast for this Friday and into the weekend ahead, as low pressure continues to impact the state. Today, however, will most likely be the quietest day of the next three, with just isolated shower chances in the metro into this afternoon.
everythinglubbock.com
Fall foliage will be less vibrant this fall, Texas A&M Forest Service says
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This year’s fall foliage across the Lone Star State will be less vibrant than usual due to continued drought conditions, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS). According to a press release from TAMFS, trees across the state continue to show stress despite...
everythinglubbock.com
Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
everythinglubbock.com
The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK is hosting an Adopt-A-Thon at Lubbock Animal Services
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center has a goal to place all dogs and cats with a new home this weekend. They are offering free adoptions and free microchips. This adopt-a-thon is through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
everythinglubbock.com
One person dead following early Saturday morning in South Lubbock, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 4:01 a.m. in 2300 block of 143rd street. One victim was found at the scene and transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries and later died.
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Gas prices climb as OPEC+ announces oil production cut
LUBBOCK, Texas — The weekly statewide gas price average in Texas rose for the first time in over 3 months this week, according to press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.250 on Saturday. Prices were trending upward.
everythinglubbock.com
U&I Conference, Mike Bazar with Bazar Solutions will be speaking
LUBBOCK, Texas—Keeping kids safe online is important and Mike Bazar with Bazar Solutions will be sharing ways to make this happen. Plus, there are cybersecurity dangers that he will address. Learn more from Mike at the U&I Conference on Tuesday, October 18. Get you tickets and more information at uandiconference.com.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD Major Crash Unit mapping operation, Friday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a crash that hospitalized Benjamin Kitchens, 19, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. The operation is expected to take an hour. “Avenue X will be closed at 8th Street for northbound traffic, while southbound traffic will be...
everythinglubbock.com
Reliant Energy holds ribbon cutting for new Lubbock office
LUBBOCK, Texas— Reliant Energy held a ribbon cutting for its new Lubbock office on Friday. “The new office signifies Reliant’s commitment to serving the local community as areas of Lubbock transition to a competitive retail electricity market next year,” the press release said. The press release also...
everythinglubbock.com
Trends and Friends is sharing fun events for this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—There is so much to do this time of year! From trunk or treats, to sports, to shopping, to pet adoptions and so much more. Every Thursday we will share a few events that might be fun for you to be part of. Have a safe and fun weekend!
everythinglubbock.com
Latino Lubbock shares more on Hispanic Heritage month and more
LUBBOCK, Texas—Hispanic Heritage month is still going strong. Plus, learn more on Bilingual Child month. Make sure to pick up your copy of Latino Lubbock or visit their website at latinolubbock.net for more event information and other updates.
everythinglubbock.com
Empower Camps of Texas has a Spooktacular Camp
LUBBOCK, Texas— Empower Camps of Texas is a newer non-profit that is focused on bringing joy to individuals that haven’t had opportunities to attend camps. They have an upcoming Spooktacular Halloween Camp coming up. Get more information at empowercamps.org or by calling Doug at 806-939-5514.
everythinglubbock.com
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Oct. 9-15
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of October 9th through the 15th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. Here is the...
everythinglubbock.com
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name. by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of...
everythinglubbock.com
Clint Roof joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Clint Roof as an an assistant professor of general veterinary practice. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Roof will help new veterinarians become confident...
