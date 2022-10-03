Read full article on original website
Alabama vs Texas A&M: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Football
One of the most anticipated SEC Football matchups of the season, the Texas A&M Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa for a Saturday night showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide. A series in which the Crimson Tide holds an 11-3 all-time advantage, Alabama, as you likely know, was upset by Texas A&M last season in College Station 41-38, which snapped an eight-game head-to-head losing streak for the Aggies that dated back to 2013.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Ole Miss
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea spoke on the Rebels at his weekly press conference in Nashville. The 9th-ranked Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC) play at Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised by the SEC Network... On Ole Miss in opening statement... Clark...
Vanderbilt Hustler
VU Sports Wired, Oct. 3: Hosts preview Vanderbilt’s matchup with No. 9 Ole Miss
After taking a bye week, the VU Sports Wired cast returned for another episode. In the first episode of October, the hosts broke down what went wrong in the Commodores’ 55-3 loss to Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The hosts then previewed Vanderbilt’s upcoming matchup with No. 9 Ole Miss. The Rebels are coming off of a 22-19 victory over No. 7 Kentucky. At the end of the episode, Vanderbilt soccer was highlighted for their strong start to the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Hart offers a unique perspective about Alabama's long-term solution at quarterback
Alabama saw Bryce Young go down against Arkansas with a sprained shoulder. While there is the chance that the defending Heisman Trophy winner could miss time, Nick Saban has officially ruled Young “day-to-day” as Texas A&M is next on the schedule on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe came...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Shorts announces latest live show
The SEC Shorts crew is hitting the road once again. The cast of the popular YouTube comedy series—Robert Clay, Josh Snead, Hannah Kuykendall, and Eric Hall—did their first live show in Athens on April 15 and 16, coinciding with Georgia’s G-Day. The theme was “An Evening of Hope”, based on a character Kuykendall played in the series named “Hope” that came along during the Bulldogs’ run to their first national championship since 1980.
1045thezone.com
Cumulus Media Announces New Starting Lineup for Mornings on Nashville Sports Talk Station 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM
Popular TV Sports Anchor Kayla Anderson and Local Sports Broadcasting Phenom Will Boling to Join Former NFL Offensive Lineman and Vol for Life Ramon Foster as Morning Co-Hosts. NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 — 104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM, CUMULUS MEDIA’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announces that it will bring together an exciting new team of popular sports broadcasters to kick off mornings on the station. Joining 104.5 The Zone favorite, Ramon Foster – the recently retired 11-year NFL offensive lineman and Vol for Life – as Morning Co-Hosts are Kayla Anderson and Will Boling. The new morning show will debut on 104.5 The Zone on October 5th from 6:00am-10:00am.
atozsports.com
104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville
104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
Former Mountain Brook football coach Don Creasy dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Radio Ink
New Voices On The Zone Nashville
There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show. Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5...
Vanderbilt Hustler
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
fox17.com
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
Vanderbilt Hustler
IN PHOTOS: Celebrate Nashville
This year’s Celebrate Nashville Cultural Festival was held on Oct 1. in Centennial Park. The festival is an annual event featuring performances, food and activities that showcases the many cultures represented in Nashville. The festival included multiple stages for participants to showcase their talents and cultural activities. The larger...
themadisonrecord.com
World War II veteran Major Wooten, 105, loved country and his family
MADISON – Known for his outgoing personality and indomitable spirit, Major Lee Wooten died on Sept. 28 in hospice care with his family at his side. Wooten was 105 years old. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and helped liberate French citizens after landing at Utah Beach near Normandy. (‘Major’ is his legal name, not a military rank, despite his affiliation with the Army.)
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Hayley Hubbard
OCCUPATION: MOTHER, PODCAST HOST, CO-FOUNDER, MEANING FULL LIVING. “It takes a village.” This is especially true when it comes to parenting. In this phase of my life, I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that mom or dad “do it all” because that feels unattainable. Society tells us we can and should do it all. I think it’s important for them to see that there are plenty of people who play a role in their lives and who contribute to their happiness and well- being. I think it’s important to have a supportive network of people. And in turn, I also think it’s important to be part of a village and to help others.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
WSMV
Felony Lane Gang continues crime spree in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said they are looking for two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang that had reportedly resurfaced in the community in early Sept. MPD said on July 12, a woman deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an...
Bham Now
SNEAK PEEK: Davenport’s Pizza Palace opens 2nd location in Vestavia Hills [PHOTOS]
Vestavia Hills, you hit the jackpot. Nothing beats eating one-of-a-kind pizza, playing classic video games like Frogger, Mario Brothers and Ms. Pacman or just hanging out with friends watching football. You’ve got all of this and more at the new 2nd location of Davenport’s Pizza Palace. Welcome to...
