Clanton Advertiser
High-scoring Demopolis gets better of Jemison
Jemison High School faced one of the highest scoring offenses in AHSAA Class 5A in Demopolis High School and fell 68-22 on Oct. 7. Jemison running back Coden Cummings did not let the Panthers go down without a fight with two touchdowns in the Region 3 matchup. Demopolis, after the...
Clanton Advertiser
Thorsby falls to Comer in home region showdown
Thorsby High School dropped its second AHSAA Class 2A Region 4 game of the season on Oct. 7 falling to B.B. Comer High School 44-16. The Rebels fell back the fourth place in the region, one game behind Isabella and Vincent high schools. Comer scored the first 24 points of...
Clanton Advertiser
Isabella rights ship against Ranburne, wins sixth game
Isabella High School righted the ship after last week’s loss with a 34-7 win over Ranburne High School on Oct. 7, and locked themselves into the AHSAA Class 2A state playoffs. Running back Zac Chapman posted a 150-yard night on the ground and two touchdowns to help the Mustangs get to 6-1 on the 2022 season.
Clanton Advertiser
Maplesville earns playoff spot with resounding win
Maplesville High School locked themselves into the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs on Oct. 7 with a 51-14 Class 1A Region 4 win over Billingsley High School. The Red Devils improved their region record to 5-0, and to a 5-2 overall record this season. “Now you just work your way...
Clanton Advertiser
Column: October means playoff time across levels of sports
As the sweet chilly air of fall rolls in, playoff pushes at all level of sports begin, including football and volleyball in Chilton County. The Major League Baseball playoff push has also been in progress the past few months. The Baltimore Orioles, my favorite MLB team, were in the playoff hunt up until the last week of the season, and it was a great time getting able to see the level of play they were able to develop.
Clanton Advertiser
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Sept. 29-Oct. 5. Nathan Alan Mulvehill to Danielle Coston Hall Caren. Diana Mercedes Rodriguez to Jose Edgar Moreno Dominguez.
Clanton Advertiser
Classical Conversations adds high school class
The Chilton County Classical Conversations home-school program hosted a Excellence in Education community showcase on Oct. 4. The program has reached two milestones this year, adding a high school program and five years of meeting at the same location. “We are very thankful for the partnerships,” Jodie Hood, director for...
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Sept. 29-Oct. 5. Ronald Keith Ellison and Linda LeeAnn Ellison Moore to Jada Jene Ellison, Rodney O. Ellison and Tara Elizabeth Ellison for $1 for Lot 12 of the LeAnne Subdivision. Euleta Guy and Lou Jetta Pierce to Valerie Guy for...
Clanton Advertiser
Staying well: School nurse gives tips on keeping students healthy
Editor’s note: This article initially published in Chilton County Wellness: September 2022. Copies are available at 1109 Seventh Street N in Clanton. Staying well is crucial to students having good attendance and being able to do well in school. Chilton County Schools lead nurse Crysta Russell has some tips...
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Sept. 28-Oct.4. Aggravated Assault-Family-Other Weapon: 5900 Block of County Road 754, Clanton. Indecent Exposure, Methamphetamine-Possess, Drug Paraphernalia-1st Offense: County Road 151, Jemison. September 29. Domestic Violence-Third Degree-Harassment: County Road 28, Clanton. Harassing Communications: Maplesville. Driving Under the Influence-Controlled Substance, Possession of Dangerous Drugs: County Road 55,...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Sept. 28-Oct. 4. Altered Mental Status: 3000 Block 7th Street North. Altered Mental Status: 200 Block Health Center Drive. Assist Ambulance Personnel: 100 Block Andrew Street. Fire Alarm: 1000 Block Cloverleaf Drive. October 3. Chest Pain: 900 Block Rollan Street. Motor Vehicle Accident: 4th Avenue North...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton considering director of economic development
The Clanton City Council will consider creating a director of economic development during its Oct. 10 meeting. Details of the position and a potential funding source were discussed during an Oct. 6 work session. “We want to hire a full-time economic developer for the city of Clanton,” Mayor Jeff Mims...
