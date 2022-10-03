ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sauconsource.com

Cheryl J. Long, 74, of Springfield Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Cheryl J. Long (1948 – 2022) Cheryl J. Long, 74, of Springfield Township, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Palmer Township. She was the wife of James Michael Long. Cheryl was born in Philadelphia on April 12, 1948 to to the late Harry E. Haas and Lucille L. (Staller). She was an education teacher at Upper Perkiomen School District and also a substitute teacher at Palisades School District for 20 years. She was a faith-filled member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Hellertown, where she held several offices including superintendent of the Sunday School and spread God’s Good News online for Chinese world wide. She enjoyed crafts.
HELLERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown and Other Local Communities?

With all of the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past few years, it can be easy to forget about events, let alone the details of when, where and why they are held. However, an event almost nobody can forget about is Trick-or-Treat, which this year will again be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.
HELLERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Hellertown Congregation Grateful for Lions Club Grant

On behalf of the Vestry of St. George’s Episcopal Church, I would like to thank the Saucon Valley Lions Club for sponsoring the grant award, issued by the Northeast Pennsylvania Lions Service Foundation, in the amount of $1,431.00 which covered the costs of a new controller for our generator.
HELLERTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center Valley, PA
City
Upper Saucon Township, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Quakertown, PA
City
Jenkintown, PA
Hellertown, PA
Obituaries
City
Hellertown, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
sauconsource.com

Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight: Flint Hill Farm

You may know them as the home of an adorable goat herd, but there’s a lot more to Upper Saucon Township’s Flint Hill Farm than ridiculously cute ruminants. If you visit their stand at the weekly Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown, the farm’s talent at churning out delicious dairy products quickly becomes apparent.
HELLERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy