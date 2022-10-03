ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FOX Sports

Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons...
BROOKLYN, NY
Cavaliers Nation

Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NBA.com Says Chris Paul's Health is Suns' Biggest Question

The Phoenix Suns believe they've got a real shot at winning their first NBA title this season. Their offseason moves proved it, too. Phoenix matched an offer sheet for Deandre Ayton while extending Devin Booker to a supermax deal. Cameron Johnson was promoted as a starter and potential role players such as Jack Landale haven't disappointed thus far in preseason play.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

Three Pelicans out, three questionable for Sunday game in San Antonio

New Orleans traveled to Texas on Saturday afternoon, in advance of Sunday’s visit to the San Antonio Spurs (6 p.m., Pelicans.com streaming, WRNO 99.5 FM) for what will be a quick one-game road trip. The Pelicans will not have a few key players available against the Spurs. Listed as out on Saturday’s injury report are CJ McCollum (right ankle soreness), Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) and Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL recovery). Questionable for New Orleans are Brandon Ingram (left fifth toe soreness), Herb Jones (rib contusion) and Trey Murphy (right foot soreness).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
