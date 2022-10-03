ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine lobstermen, politicians push back against federal whale restrictions during packed hearing

Lobstermen from around Maine packed a hearing Wednesday night in Portland on proposed new rules to protect endangered right whales. Maine lobstermen are already facing gear changes and the seasonal closure of nearly 1,000 square miles of fishing grounds. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that should reduce whale mortality by about 46% but the agency is looking for further risk reductions of another 44%.
With abortion debate stumble, LePage highlights GOP quagmire

Earlier this week, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage inadvertently demonstrated the major challenge facing many Republicans nationwide during an election year that, just six months ago, political prognosticators were saying would be a GOP rout. Over the course of several minutes during the first televised debate, LePage appeared flustered, frustrated...
A unique Maine partnership may let you send your loved ones' remains into space

Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace has signed a $7 million deal with Northern Lights Space Exploration LP, also of Brunswick, for five suborbital launches with a unique mission: sending the ashes of cremated people into space. Northern Lights' managing partner Charlton Shackleton is an explorer, entrepreneur and descendant of the famous Antarctica...
