mainepublic.org
Maine lobstermen, politicians push back against federal whale restrictions during packed hearing
Lobstermen from around Maine packed a hearing Wednesday night in Portland on proposed new rules to protect endangered right whales. Maine lobstermen are already facing gear changes and the seasonal closure of nearly 1,000 square miles of fishing grounds. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that should reduce whale mortality by about 46% but the agency is looking for further risk reductions of another 44%.
mainepublic.org
Independent oversight agency, not to lawmakers, granted access to Maine child death records
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services says it's delivering the final case files today of four children who died last year to a state independent oversight agency - but not to a committee of lawmakers. In September, lawmakers on the Government Oversight Committee directed DHHS to provide the case...
mainepublic.org
LePage says in a debate that Mills was ‘fortunate’ COVID hit because of the influx of federal funds
Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and former Republican Gov. Paul LePage tussled over their stewardship of state finances Thursday during a forum hosted by the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. LePage at one point said Mills was fortunate that the pandemic hit because it came with federal dollars for the state.
mainepublic.org
With abortion debate stumble, LePage highlights GOP quagmire
Earlier this week, former Maine Gov. Paul LePage inadvertently demonstrated the major challenge facing many Republicans nationwide during an election year that, just six months ago, political prognosticators were saying would be a GOP rout. Over the course of several minutes during the first televised debate, LePage appeared flustered, frustrated...
mainepublic.org
Cannabis business left in the lurch as Connecticut regulators give second chances for licenses
After giving hope to denied cannabis companies last week, Connecticut regulators said they sent feedback on Monday that would allow applicants another chance at licensure — at least one company is left waiting as the state’s marijuana industry grows. The Connecticut Social Equity Council tasked itself with notifying...
mainepublic.org
Political Pulse: Maine Public reporters discuss the latest election news, including the gubernatorial debate
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—joins us to discuss the latest news from the campaign trail and the political landscape in Maine and beyond. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage. Panelists:. Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public.
mainepublic.org
A unique Maine partnership may let you send your loved ones' remains into space
Brunswick-based bluShift Aerospace has signed a $7 million deal with Northern Lights Space Exploration LP, also of Brunswick, for five suborbital launches with a unique mission: sending the ashes of cremated people into space. Northern Lights' managing partner Charlton Shackleton is an explorer, entrepreneur and descendant of the famous Antarctica...
