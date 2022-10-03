ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=266Xhh_0iKXkidK00

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is set up nicely after Tyler Herro's contract with the Miami Heat

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Miami Heat have signed Tyler Herro to a four-year / $130M contract extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski . From the same area as Herro, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole shared his support for Miami's guard on Instagram:

The NBA free agency market is often determined by prior deals, with certain players setting the bar for what comparable production is worth. For Tyler Herro, the reigning Sixth Man of The Year, his production is not much different from what Jordan Poole put up for Golden State last season.

Both entering their fourth year in the league, Herro and Poole put up similar numbers in year three:

Tyler Herro: 20.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 44.7% FG, 39.9% 3FG, 86.8% FT, 32.6 MPG

Jordan Poole: 18.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 44.8% FG, 36.4% 3FG, 92.5% FT, 30.0 MPG

With very similar stats, these two players were both drafted in 2019, and will both be 23 years old when the 2022-23 regular season ends. Because of this, assuming Poole has a similar season this year to what he put up last year, his market may have just been set with Herro's extension.

Factoring in playoff production, an argument can be made from Poole's camp that he deserves even more than what Herro received. While the young guard would have to perform similarly this season to the way he did in the 2022 playoffs, his game did not experience any drop-off during Golden State's title run. Outside of the 2020 bubble, Tyler Herro's game has dropped off drastically in the playoffs, which is something Poole avoided in his first postseason.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear

Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Kevin James
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Kevin Durant
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Ime Udoka's Mystery Mistress Who He CHEATED ON Nia Long With Finally Identified

The mystery woman Ime Udoka had an affair with despite his engagement to Nia Long has finally been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking revelation comes just days after Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics as a result of his “improper” consensual relationship with the previously unnamed female staffer.According to Daily Mail, Udoka’s mystery mistress has been identified as 34-year-old Kathleen Nimmo Lynch – a devout Mormon and married mother-of-three who serves as the Celtics’ team service manager.Although the Celtics refused to name Lynch when they officially announced Udoka’s suspension last month, her name was reportedly...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Poole Reacts#The Miami Heat View#Espn#Ppg
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday's Malika Andrews News

Malika Andrews continues to climb up the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she'll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season. Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Instagram
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
623
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy