Jordan Poole Reacts to Tyler Herro's Extension

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is set up nicely after Tyler Herro's contract with the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have signed Tyler Herro to a four-year / $130M contract extension, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski . From the same area as Herro, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole shared his support for Miami's guard on Instagram:

The NBA free agency market is often determined by prior deals, with certain players setting the bar for what comparable production is worth. For Tyler Herro, the reigning Sixth Man of The Year, his production is not much different from what Jordan Poole put up for Golden State last season.

Both entering their fourth year in the league, Herro and Poole put up similar numbers in year three:

Tyler Herro: 20.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 44.7% FG, 39.9% 3FG, 86.8% FT, 32.6 MPG

Jordan Poole: 18.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, 44.8% FG, 36.4% 3FG, 92.5% FT, 30.0 MPG

With very similar stats, these two players were both drafted in 2019, and will both be 23 years old when the 2022-23 regular season ends. Because of this, assuming Poole has a similar season this year to what he put up last year, his market may have just been set with Herro's extension.

Factoring in playoff production, an argument can be made from Poole's camp that he deserves even more than what Herro received. While the young guard would have to perform similarly this season to the way he did in the 2022 playoffs, his game did not experience any drop-off during Golden State's title run. Outside of the 2020 bubble, Tyler Herro's game has dropped off drastically in the playoffs, which is something Poole avoided in his first postseason.

