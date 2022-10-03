Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian evacuees return to devastation as death toll hits 101
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Rotting fish and garbage lie scattered in Sanibel Island’s streets. On the mainland, debris from washed-away homes is heaped in a canal like matchsticks. Huge shrimp boats sit perched amid the remains of a mobile home park. “Think of a snow globe. Pick...
How I help travelers on a tight budget take fabulous trips with butler service and spas with waterfalls
Laura Smith has been a travel agent serving Black clients for years. They're an under-recognized group, but she says they're traveling more than ever.
Haiti reaches a breaking point as the economy tanks and violence soars
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated, causing prices to double. Gunshots rang out as protesters blocked roads with iron gates and mango trees. Then Haiti’s most...
Thousands of California wells dry up amid megadrought
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
