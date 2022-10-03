Coco Chanel once said, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” It’s advice we want to give the nigiri at Sushi Bar, a 12-seat South Beach omakase with a location in Austin. At this $175 per person, 16-course (not including dessert) omakase inside the very cute Esmé Hotel, sushi is too accessorized: blackberry salt on king salmon, everything bagel spice on akami, even a dab of Frank's RedHot on the spot prawn—it’s all just a bit much. None of the flavor combinations are terrible, but the novelty wears off quick, and by course nine, you’ll be hoping the next nigiri placed in front of you won’t have a novella of ingredients (which it will).

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO