Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pleasant Valley (8) 6-0 105 1
2. West Des Moines Dowling (3) 5-1 95 2
3. Ankeny 5-1 86 3
4. Southeast Polk 5-1 76 5
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-1 65 7
6. Davenport West 6-0 39 8
7. Ankeny Centennial 4-2 35 NR
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1 33 4
9. Cedar Falls 4-2 28 NR
10. Ames 5-1 20 T9
Others receiving votes: Iowa City High 14. Urbandale 6. West Des Moines Valley 2. Waukee Northwest 1.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7) 6-0 106 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 6-0 91 2
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1) 6-0 90 3
4. Iowa CIty Liberty 5-1 72 T4
5. Indianola 5-1 58 T4
6. Carlisle 5-1 44 6
7. Newton 6-0 38 7
8. Bondurant Farrar 5-1 35 8
9. Fort Madison 5-0 22 10
10. Eldridge North Scott 4-2 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Epworth Western Dubuque 8. Norwalk 7. Webster City 5.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Humboldt (3) 6-0 97 1
2. Adel ADM (1) 6-0 94 2
3. Harlan (6) 5-1 92 3
4. Mount Vernon (1) 6-0 85 4
5. Nevada 5-1 54 7
6. Independence 6-1 52 8
7. Solon 4-2 35 9
8. Alleman North Polk 4-2 32 5
9. Creston 5-1 25 6
10. Van Horne Benton 4-2 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Carroll 8. Hampton-Dumont 7. Algona 4. Manchester West Delaware 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 4. DeWitt Central 2. Fairfield 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Williamsburg (5) 6-0 104 1
2. Central Lyon-GLR (6) 6-0 102 2
3. Spirit Lake 6-0 84 3
4. State Center West Marshall 6-0 80 4
5. O-A BCIG 5-1 64 5
6. Greene County 5-1 36 NR
7. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 5-1 35 T9
8. Inwood West Lyon 4-2 33 8
9. Osage 4-2 25 NR
10. New Hampton 5-1 20 6
Others receiving votes: Waukon 6. Monticello 5. Cresco Crestwood 5. Dubuque Wahlert 3. Red Oak 2. Goose Lake Northeast 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. West Branch (8) 6-0 105 1
2. Van Meter (3) 5-1 92 2
3. Underwood 6-0 81 T3
4. Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 79 5
5. Carroll Kuemper 6-0 59 7
6. Dike-New Hartford 5-1 56 8
7. Aplington-Parkersburg 5-1 34 6
8. Durant 5-1 25 T3
9. Mediapolis 5-1 22 NR
10. Pella Christian 5-1 20 10
Others receiving votes: Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 9. Hull Western Christian 8. AC/GC 7. Sigourney-Keota 6. Waterloo Columbus 2.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
1. Britt West Hancock (6) 6-0 103 2
2. Grundy Center (2) 6-0 91 1
3. Moville Woodbury Central (2) 6-0 90 3
4. Lynnville-Sully 6-0 72 4
5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 6-0 69 5
6. Columbus Junction (1) 6-0 53 7
7. Troy Mills North Linn 5-1 39 6
8. Winthrop East Buchanan 5-1 26 9
9. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5-1 19 10
10. Alburnett 5-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 8. Hartley HMS 7. Mount Ayr 6. St. Ansgar 4. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
1. Remsen Saint Mary's (8) 6-0 104 1
2. Wayland WACO (2) 7-0 91 2
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1) 6-0 84 3
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 65 6
5. Lenox 6-0 57 7
6. Easton Valley 4-1 54 5
7. West HarrisonMondamin 6-0 45 8
8. Baxter 6-0 35 9
9. Newell-Fonda 5-1 21 4
10. Fremont Mills, Tabor 5-1 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Liberty Center SE Warren 13. Harris-Lake Park 5. Winfield-Mount Union 5. Central City 3. Tripoli 3. Anita CAM 3. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 1.
