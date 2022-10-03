Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Backup, walk-on kicker Fabrizio Pinton hit a 36-yard field goal with 2:46 to go and Matthew Bailey made a late interception to lift Illinois to a 9-6 win over Iowa on Saturday night, its first over the Hawkeyes since 2008. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is off to its best start since a 6-0 mark in 2011. The Illini also has wins against Iowa and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 1989. Iowa (3-3, 1-2) looked like it might escape Champaign with a dramatic win, but Riley Moss’ 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown was overturned after review when the officials determined that Illinois backup quarterback Art Sitkowski’s wrist was down before he lost the ball. Pinton was called into action due to an injury for starter Caleb Griffin and went 3 of 3 on the night, including makes from 37 and 27 yards.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO