Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Pleasant Valley (8) 6-0 105 1

2. West Des Moines Dowling (3) 5-1 95 2

3. Ankeny 5-1 86 3

4. Southeast Polk 5-1 76 5

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-1 65 7

6. Davenport West 6-0 39 8

7. Ankeny Centennial 4-2 35 NR

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-1 33 4

9. Cedar Falls 4-2 28 NR

10. Ames 5-1 20 T9

Others receiving votes: Iowa City High 14. Urbandale 6. West Des Moines Valley 2. Waukee Northwest 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7) 6-0 106 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 6-0 91 2

3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1) 6-0 90 3

4. Iowa CIty Liberty 5-1 72 T4

5. Indianola 5-1 58 T4

6. Carlisle 5-1 44 6

7. Newton 6-0 38 7

8. Bondurant Farrar 5-1 35 8

9. Fort Madison 5-0 22 10

10. Eldridge North Scott 4-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Epworth Western Dubuque 8. Norwalk 7. Webster City 5.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Humboldt (3) 6-0 97 1

2. Adel ADM (1) 6-0 94 2

3. Harlan (6) 5-1 92 3

4. Mount Vernon (1) 6-0 85 4

5. Nevada 5-1 54 7

6. Independence 6-1 52 8

7. Solon 4-2 35 9

8. Alleman North Polk 4-2 32 5

9. Creston 5-1 25 6

10. Van Horne Benton 4-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll 8. Hampton-Dumont 7. Algona 4. Manchester West Delaware 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 4. DeWitt Central 2. Fairfield 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Williamsburg (5) 6-0 104 1

2. Central Lyon-GLR (6) 6-0 102 2

3. Spirit Lake 6-0 84 3

4. State Center West Marshall 6-0 80 4

5. O-A BCIG 5-1 64 5

6. Greene County 5-1 36 NR

7. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 5-1 35 T9

8. Inwood West Lyon 4-2 33 8

9. Osage 4-2 25 NR

10. New Hampton 5-1 20 6

Others receiving votes: Waukon 6. Monticello 5. Cresco Crestwood 5. Dubuque Wahlert 3. Red Oak 2. Goose Lake Northeast 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Branch (8) 6-0 105 1

2. Van Meter (3) 5-1 92 2

3. Underwood 6-0 81 T3

4. Hawarden West Sioux 5-1 79 5

5. Carroll Kuemper 6-0 59 7

6. Dike-New Hartford 5-1 56 8

7. Aplington-Parkersburg 5-1 34 6

8. Durant 5-1 25 T3

9. Mediapolis 5-1 22 NR

10. Pella Christian 5-1 20 10

Others receiving votes: Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 9. Hull Western Christian 8. AC/GC 7. Sigourney-Keota 6. Waterloo Columbus 2.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Britt West Hancock (6) 6-0 103 2

2. Grundy Center (2) 6-0 91 1

3. Moville Woodbury Central (2) 6-0 90 3

4. Lynnville-Sully 6-0 72 4

5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 6-0 69 5

6. Columbus Junction (1) 6-0 53 7

7. Troy Mills North Linn 5-1 39 6

8. Winthrop East Buchanan 5-1 26 9

9. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5-1 19 10

10. Alburnett 5-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 8. Hartley HMS 7. Mount Ayr 6. St. Ansgar 4. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Remsen Saint Mary's (8) 6-0 104 1

2. Wayland WACO (2) 7-0 91 2

3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1) 6-0 84 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-0 65 6

5. Lenox 6-0 57 7

6. Easton Valley 4-1 54 5

7. West HarrisonMondamin 6-0 45 8

8. Baxter 6-0 35 9

9. Newell-Fonda 5-1 21 4

10. Fremont Mills, Tabor 5-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Liberty Center SE Warren 13. Harris-Lake Park 5. Winfield-Mount Union 5. Central City 3. Tripoli 3. Anita CAM 3. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 1.

The Associated Press

