North Carolina tried to kill, castrate her adopted stepson, authorities say

By Joey Gill, Jason O. Boyd
 5 days ago

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT/WJBF) — A North Carolina woman has been arrested and is facing a number of charges after allegedly trying to castrate her adopted stepson, officials said.

Investigators arrested Bracey Renee Byrd, 33, on Friday and charged her with attempted murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping and three counts of felony child abuse with physical injury. She was given a $2 million secured bond.

ALSO ON WJBF: Man ‘happy to be arrested’ for pleasuring himself in his car in Martinez

Investigators were notified of the possible abuse on July 29 by the Department of Social Services after the child was brought in to the emergency room with third-degree burns. The hospital indicated that the wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted.

Officials said the child also has bruising to his face, arms, head, legs, back and genital area. It also appeared that some of the injuries were older and had already begun to heal.

