Chiefs coach Andy Reid joins Patrick Mahomes for State Farm commercial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t the only one getting in on the State Farm commercials anymore.

The All-Pro quarterback got his head coach Andy Reid to join him in his newest commercial with the insurance company.

In the advertisement, Reid joked with Jake from State Farm (played by Kevin Miles) about getting State Farm’s personal price plan. He showed that he would get so personal that he drew mustaches in permanent marker on players’ faces while they were asleep on an airplane.

Mahomes walked in with a marker mustache, and Reid threw the marker and said he would get to the bottom of who’s drawing the mustaches.

On Monday, Reid explained that Mahomes had to convince him to be in the commercial.

“Pat asked if I would do it with him, and I told him I’m not very good at that stuff as you guys know doing these things,” Reid said with a laugh. “It was a fun thing. It was good to see how people treat Pat.”

“It was interesting for me to see how that production goes. He does a lot of these things, and it kind of gave me the inside scoop on it – literally – to be able to see what he has to go through to put all these together. It’s quite interesting. Great people involved there. They obviously reached out and talked to me about it and knowing that I wasn’t real comfortable doing those kinds of things, but they made it as comfortable as possible.”

Mahomes talked about the ad Monday afternoon during “The Drive” on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio .

Audio courtesy of “The Drive” on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio.

“It was funny because they asked me about the idea, I was like, ‘Man, I’ll ask him. I just don’t know if he’ll do it.’…I got there, and he crushed it. He’s a natural at that kind of stuff. You don’t see that mean Coach Reid, you see how much personality he has. I think it’s my best commercial yet. He kind of stole the show and was the main guy,” Mahomes said.

Reid is no stranger to fun videos since the “Randy Reid” training camp spoof with Eric Stonestreet is becoming an annual tradition.

With many loving this fun ad, the door may be open for the long-time coach to do more creative stunts with (or even without) his signal caller.

