Encinitas, CA

CBS 8

San Diego mayor responds to criticism of his handling of homeless crisis

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria responded to more questions about the homeless crisis Thursday during his monthly media briefing. "The frustration that people are expressing is understandable. I'm frustrated as well. But the difference is you can’t allow that frustration to lead to inaction," said Mayor Gloria. "You have to funnel that frustration toward progress."
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

El Cajon mayor sends homeless to set up camp in County Supervisor Fletcher’s front yard

Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells warning him that he was violating state and federal housing laws when he threatened to fine them for participating in the county’s Bridge Motel Voucher Program for the homeless. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was quick to praise the move, and even quicker to condemn Wells’ response: sending five homeless people to set up tents on his front lawn. “I suppose it’s not surprising after [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis’ stunt with the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard. But just as that backfired when the Vineyard’s kind souls rallied to support the migrants before shipping them off to a military base the next day, I’m pleased to say that I’ll be distributing peanut butter sandwiches and Cokes to these poor souls before calling the cops. Can’t really afford to have them here after dark, you know?"
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Supervisor Desmond calls on state to release records regarding placement of SVP's in SD County

SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Jim Desmond is once again fighting back against the placement of sexually violent predators in the county. On Thursday, he submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. Desmond said, “It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay

OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
OCEANSIDE, CA
CBS 8

Navy families say housing money taken by housing company

SAN DIEGO — Where is the money going?. That's the question from military families that CBS 8 talked to after the servicemen and women received an increase in their basic housing allowance. The basic housing allowance, or BAH, was supposed to help alleviate some of the economic problems those...
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments

The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

"America's Finest Sober Bar" is Technically, Not Legal

Though Kratom Kava Bar bills itself as “America's Finest Sober Bar,” most of its cocktails could technically get you a $500 fine for possession inside San Diego city limits. Repeat offenders could see jail time. The root of the crime is not kava, though. That herbal supplement—promoted as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego

For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity

Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
SAN DIEGO, CA
