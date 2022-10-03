Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Trendy Bar and Lounge in Downtown San Diego - Salvatore's CucinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
The Future of San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life San DiegoSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Related
kusi.com
Amy Reichert running against Nathan Fletcher for County Supervisor District 4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Amy Reichert is running for County Supervisor (District 4) in the 2022 Midterm elections. The main issue she is focusing on is homelessness and the mishandling of the public health crisis by the County of San Diego. “As a mom, I’ve watched local county politicians...
San Diego mayor responds to criticism of his handling of homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria responded to more questions about the homeless crisis Thursday during his monthly media briefing. "The frustration that people are expressing is understandable. I'm frustrated as well. But the difference is you can’t allow that frustration to lead to inaction," said Mayor Gloria. "You have to funnel that frustration toward progress."
San Diego weekly Reader
El Cajon mayor sends homeless to set up camp in County Supervisor Fletcher’s front yard
Last week, California Attorney General Rob Bonta sent a letter to El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells warning him that he was violating state and federal housing laws when he threatened to fine them for participating in the county’s Bridge Motel Voucher Program for the homeless. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher was quick to praise the move, and even quicker to condemn Wells’ response: sending five homeless people to set up tents on his front lawn. “I suppose it’s not surprising after [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis’ stunt with the migrants in Martha’s Vineyard. But just as that backfired when the Vineyard’s kind souls rallied to support the migrants before shipping them off to a military base the next day, I’m pleased to say that I’ll be distributing peanut butter sandwiches and Cokes to these poor souls before calling the cops. Can’t really afford to have them here after dark, you know?"
kusi.com
“Deceptive” Measure B will impose Garbage Tax on San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego law set in 1919 called the “People’s Ordinance” ensures that trash collection remains free, but only for those who own their homes. This law may be subject to change in the coming election. Measure B would revamp trash collection laws, adding a “fee” on homeowners similar to those already payed by renters in the county.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Supervisor Desmond calls on state to release records regarding placement of SVP's in SD County
SAN DIEGO — Supervisor Jim Desmond is once again fighting back against the placement of sexually violent predators in the county. On Thursday, he submitted a California Public Records Act request to the State of California asking for all records regarding Sexually Violent Predators with Liberty Healthcare. Desmond said, “It is time for the San Diegans to know details regarding the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Understanding how SVPs are handled will help us to protect our neighborhoods from these unwanted criminals.”
From National City to Washington DC: Juan Vargas talks about his time in politics and his Hispanic Heritage
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Growing up in National City, with parents who came to the United States as part of the Bracero Program, to his education at Harvard Law School, and his decision to enter politics, Congressman Juan Vargas knows San Diego County like few people do. In celebration...
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
Navy families say housing money taken by housing company
SAN DIEGO — Where is the money going?. That's the question from military families that CBS 8 talked to after the servicemen and women received an increase in their basic housing allowance. The basic housing allowance, or BAH, was supposed to help alleviate some of the economic problems those...
IN THIS ARTICLE
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Resumes Pre-Pandemic Crackdowns on Homeless Encampments
The City of San Diego and the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) resumed pre-pandemic crackdowns on homeless encampments this week, with police requiring the homeless remove tents from city streets and sidewalks during daytime hours due to municipal code violations. In recent years, the city of San Diego has made...
NBC San Diego
One Bounty Hunter in the Wind, Two Others in San Diego Jails: State Officials
Three "bail fugitive recovery agents," better known as bounty hunters, are accused of a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges in connection to an incident in San Diego County earlier this year, according to state officials. National City police, working in conjunction with U.S. Marshals, members of the San Diego...
sandiegomagazine.com
"America's Finest Sober Bar" is Technically, Not Legal
Though Kratom Kava Bar bills itself as “America's Finest Sober Bar,” most of its cocktails could technically get you a $500 fine for possession inside San Diego city limits. Repeat offenders could see jail time. The root of the crime is not kava, though. That herbal supplement—promoted as...
KPBS
A fifth death prompts state scrutiny of Veterans Village of San Diego
For the fifth time this year, a client at Veterans Village of San Diego’s campus has died. Marcus Mondragon, a 40-year-old resident at the nonprofit’s drug treatment center, was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista on Oct. 1. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Activist call out Gov. Newsom over veto of AB 2343 'Saving Lives in Custody Act'
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Racial Justice Coalition of San Diego (RJCSD) and the North County Equity and Justice Coalition (NCEJC) held a media conference Monday to call out Governor Newsom’s veto of Assembly Bill 2343. This bill, also known as the "Saving Lives in Custody Act"...
Thank you CBS 8 viewers for your kindness and generosity
POWAY, Calif. — CBS 8 viewers are caring and generous. In this article I'd like to pause for a moment to say, 'Thank You'! In this Zevely Zone, my goal is to show you how you're making a difference across San Diego County. When Joanna Jaeger and her son...
San Diego's city and county leaders kickoff clothing drive for female veterans
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria and other city and county leaders gathered on Thursday to kickoff a clothing drive for female veterans. The Operation Dress Code event is designed to help empower women veterans by providing them with the professional clothing they need to successfully transition to civilian careers.
San Diego City Council, Board of Supervisors met jointly in housing summit
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors and San Diego City Council met Monday morning in a rare joint-summit to discuss how the bodies can collaborate to increase the supply of affordable housing in the region. The meeting went on for nearly three hours...
kusi.com
Mayor Todd Gloria: I’m not doing enough to combat homelessness crisis
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After The Lucky Duck Foundation’s powerful press conference calling out Mayor Gloria for being a failure, he finally responded to the group when a reporter asked him about it during his monthly press briefing. NBA Hall of Famer and San Diego icon Bill Walton...
kusi.com
Bill Walton’s speech on homeless forces San Diego City Council and Supervisors to meet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Bill Walton partnered with The Lucky Duck Foundation to deliver a powerful and emotional speech about his personal experiences dealing with San Diego’s now out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton detailed how Mayor Gloria’s failed leadership has resulted in the destruction of “our once...
Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity
Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
California university helping build biggest migrant shelter ever in Baja
The work is being paid for by donations and grants generated by UCSD. Other contributions are being provided by benefactors in Mexico.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0