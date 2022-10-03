ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon woman, 30, was shot and killed Thursday in an apparent family dispute with a 60-year-old man. Thursday night: Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo. The shooting happened on Ray Street, near East Laketon Avenue, around 2:46 p.m., according to Muskegon Police Department. Officers...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo shooting leaves one person wounded

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A victim is expected to recover after being shot twice on Friday night in Kalamazoo, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to numerous calls for gunshots around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lake St. While officers were on the scene, a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Fellow anglers help rescue a fisherman from the Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anglers fishing off the Grand River Thursday rushed to rescue a fellow fisherman who appeared to be drowning near the 6th Street dam, according to local authorities. In Kalamazoo: Nonprofit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. One of the assisting anglers, identified as Abe, recalled...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Spooky sightings, best chance to see ghosts in Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state of Michigan has a rich history. What's scary is that some parts of history is unknown, especially in big cities like Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Spooky season: Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy. Muskegon is another city nearby that has...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage to host annual Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS will raise funds for research and local care services in Portage Saturday. Homelessness: Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. ALS Michigan Chapter, one of the largest of the ALS Association nationwide, is hosting the event with a goal...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Duncan Aviation holds groundbreaking for new $40 million expansion project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Duncan Aviation leaders broke ground Friday morning on a $40 million expansion project. The 100,000 square foot expansion is expected to include a hangar for employees to service the aircraft, and an office space, shop space and storage space to help work on them, Andy Richards, chief operations officer for Duncan Aviation's Michigan Operations, said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Vicksburg Middle School closes Friday due to anonymous threat

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Vicksburg Middle School closed Friday after being notified of a threat made in an eighth-grade survey. Re-enlisted: Wish comes true for WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Battle Creek. The survey company found a threat made anonymously in one of the survey responses and told the...
VICKSBURG, MI
WWMT

Allegan County election inspectors prepare for November with 7-hour training

WAYLAND, Mich. — Election inspectors in Wayland gathered Thursday to train for the upcoming November election. "It's going to go about seven hours long today which is a much bigger commitment than I can even ask through the state. Pretty excited about it. Got some really good people who care deeply about making sure our elections run smoothly and fairly," Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski said.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

