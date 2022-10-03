Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
WWMT
Man hit and killed while crossing street in Grand Rapids
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 63-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Grand Rapids on Friday. The man was hit around 8:40 p.m. while crossing East Beltline near East Mall Drive, the Grand Rapids Police Department said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died...
WWMT
Gunshots outside stadium disrupt Battle Creek Central, Kalamazoo Central football game
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Five to six shots were fired at the Battle Creek Central football game at the C.W. Post Field Stadium Friday around 9:40 p.m., according to Battle Creek Police. Officers assigned to the local football games said they heard shots fired in the area of Champion...
WWMT
Woman shot, killed in alleged family dispute in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon woman, 30, was shot and killed Thursday in an apparent family dispute with a 60-year-old man. Thursday night: Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo. The shooting happened on Ray Street, near East Laketon Avenue, around 2:46 p.m., according to Muskegon Police Department. Officers...
WWMT
Armed man barricades himself in Battle Creek hotel, holds girlfriend hostage for hours
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An armed 42-year-old man involved in a domestic dispute barricaded himself inside a Battle Creek motel Friday, according to Battle Creek police. Before 4 p.m., officers responded to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was holding her against her will with a gun, police said.
WWMT
Deadly double stabbing suspect's self-defense claim to be tested at trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge decided Thursday that a man accused of stabbing two men to death in Portage will stand trial for manslaughter charges. Nathaniel Doyle, 27, faces two counts of manslaughter for the killings of Maurice Pearson, 49, and his son, Xavier Pearson, 21, on Jan. 10.
WWMT
Michigan 211 supports Florida in helping residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan 2-1-1 network began answering calls to assist Central Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded. The network has a standing mutual aid relationship with the Heart of Florida United Way and agreed...
WWMT
Kalamazoo shooting leaves one person wounded
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A victim is expected to recover after being shot twice on Friday night in Kalamazoo, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to numerous calls for gunshots around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lake St. While officers were on the scene, a...
WWMT
Fellow anglers help rescue a fisherman from the Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anglers fishing off the Grand River Thursday rushed to rescue a fellow fisherman who appeared to be drowning near the 6th Street dam, according to local authorities. In Kalamazoo: Nonprofit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. One of the assisting anglers, identified as Abe, recalled...
WWMT
Spooky sightings, best chance to see ghosts in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state of Michigan has a rich history. What's scary is that some parts of history is unknown, especially in big cities like Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Spooky season: Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy. Muskegon is another city nearby that has...
WWMT
Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
WWMT
Supply chain issues delay progress on new Kalamazoo County justice center
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Construction continues for the new Kalamazoo County courthouse and criminal justice center, “ a legacy project” for the county. The building will cost taxpayers $94 million. The county asked voters to approve the bond before the pandemic hit. "It’s a building that will last...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
WWMT
Pincumbe has lifetime of memories to share as the voice of the Eagles
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — It started innocently enough for the then-newest member of the Eagles community. "I couldn't really identify everything that's been good about it," John Pincumbe said. Even if he wasn't sold on the palette. "The ugly colors; purple and gold were not my idea of pretty colors,"...
WWMT
Portage to host annual Walk to Defeat ALS on Saturday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS will raise funds for research and local care services in Portage Saturday. Homelessness: Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse. ALS Michigan Chapter, one of the largest of the ALS Association nationwide, is hosting the event with a goal...
WWMT
Duncan Aviation holds groundbreaking for new $40 million expansion project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Duncan Aviation leaders broke ground Friday morning on a $40 million expansion project. The 100,000 square foot expansion is expected to include a hangar for employees to service the aircraft, and an office space, shop space and storage space to help work on them, Andy Richards, chief operations officer for Duncan Aviation's Michigan Operations, said.
WWMT
Vicksburg Middle School closes Friday due to anonymous threat
VICKSBURG, Mich. — Vicksburg Middle School closed Friday after being notified of a threat made in an eighth-grade survey. Re-enlisted: Wish comes true for WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Battle Creek. The survey company found a threat made anonymously in one of the survey responses and told the...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Community Healing Centers hope to raise $120,000 with annual fundraiser
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo non-profit is expected to host a fundraiser to benefit children in the community. Community Healing Centers is scheduled to have their 8th annual Serve for Kids fundraiser Oct. 15 in hopes to raise its goal of $120,000. The Community Healing Centers provides specialized counseling...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's to take place at Bronson Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The fight against Alzheimer's continues this weekend in Kalamazoo. News Channel 3's Kirk Mason is expected to emcee the event at the Kalamazoo County Walk to End Alzheimer's Saturday at Bronson Park scheduled for 10 a.m. Shoes made for walkin': Portage to host annual Walk to...
WWMT
Wish comes true for WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Dozens of people gathered at Lakeview Assisted Living in Battle Creek, Thursday, to celebrate the 100th birthday of Army and Air Force Veteran Robert (Bob) Munie. What Munie didn't know, however, was that the celebration was actually a ceremony. The American hero and World War...
WWMT
Allegan County election inspectors prepare for November with 7-hour training
WAYLAND, Mich. — Election inspectors in Wayland gathered Thursday to train for the upcoming November election. "It's going to go about seven hours long today which is a much bigger commitment than I can even ask through the state. Pretty excited about it. Got some really good people who care deeply about making sure our elections run smoothly and fairly," Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski said.
