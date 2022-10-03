HOUSTON — The prime suspect in Maira Gutierrez's kidnapping and death has been charged with capital murder, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Daniel Chacon is being held at the Harris County Jail. Chacon, 30, was arrested Wednesday at the Laredo Port of Entry after authorities said he fled to Mexico after the crime. He was eventually brought back to Pasadena, where he was booked.

PASADENA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO