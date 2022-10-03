Read full article on original website
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
KHOU
Houston-area highway dedicated to Vanessa Guillén
A section of Highway 3 in southeast Houston was formally dedicated to Vanessa Guillén on Saturday, Oct. 3. This comes two years after she was murdered in Fort Hood.
Houston holding 2nd gun buyback event this weekend
HOUSTON — Saturday marks Houston’s second gun buyback event, where you can get paid for giving up your guns. The amount you’ll get varies by the type of weapon, but you won’t get cash. Instead, you’ll get a gift card. You can bring anything from...
LIST: Fall festival events in the Greater Houston area
HOUSTON — When the summer heat finally gives way to cooler weather in Houston, it's a great time to get outdoors to enjoy the lovely weather. If you're looking for family-friendly fall events, there are plenty of festivals across the Greater Houston area!. From big cities to suburbs to...
More than 1,200 firearms collected during Houston's 2nd gun buyback event
HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is calling Houston's second gun buyback event a huge success. In fact, he believes this was one of the largest, "if not the largest," gun buyback events in U.S. history. The drive-thru event was held in the Alief area at the Westchase Park...
KHOU
Houston Happenings October 6 - 9
HOUSTON — For find Houston events for any day of the week, log on to 365thingsinhouston.com. Established 1966; Part Of Proceeds Donated To Charities. Food Like Spanakopita, Baklava, Dolmades, Tiropita, Pastisio & Keftedes. Wines, Live Music, Entertainment & Dance Performances, Family Fun, Games & Shopping. Today – Saturday.
Houston-area research center is first 'net zero' office building in Texas
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Tucked in by nature along Gosling Road in the Woodlands, you’ll find a modern-looking gray and orange building with the letters HARC on the front. HARC stands for Houston Advanced Research Center. It's a non-profit that provides analysis on energy, air & water issues.
Gulf Freeway in League City reopens after rollover crash
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The Gulf Freeway in League City is all clear after a crash Friday morning. Several lanes were closed on I-45 north at FM 518 due to a rollover wreck. Traffic was backed up for at least two miles. The cause of the crash is under...
Hidden Gem: Black's Bodega in Houston's Warehouse District
HOUSTON — In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, two women wanted to help a Houston neighborhood stay afloat. Together, they created a unique space where you can spend a lot of time and a lot of cash – if you’re not careful!. "‘What a cute store!’ We...
HPD releases photos of man wanted for questioning in deadly Cullen shooting
HOUSTON — Surveillance photos have been released of a person wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting of a man at a southeast Houston apartment complex. The shooting happened Saturday at about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Wenda Street. Houston police said they responded to...
Community shows outpouring of support for Humble ISD student who was assaulted during bullying incident
HOUSTON — The 13-year-old Humble ISD student who was recently assaulted during a bullying incident received some sweet surprises Friday. A KHOU 11 News viewer saw our story and stepped up to help. Ralph Gendara is the owner of a local shoe shop. He and a few of his buddies came together to try and cheer up 13-year-old Carson Thompson.
Christopher Ramirez, Grimes County boy who went missing in woods last year, reunites with group who found him
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — It's been a year since Christopher Ramirez was lost in a wooded area in Grimes County for nearly three days. The news of his survival shocked the thousands who were hoping and praying for a miracle. And boy, what a miracle it was. Christopher went...
KHOU
'It's time for that change' | Houston dispensary applauds Biden's marijuana announcement
HOUSTON — The Urban Flower Company in southeast Houston looks like a speakeasy. That’s on purpose, according to co-owner Adanary Jacques. "They’re not expecting a bar theme that is a nod back to the 1920s Prohibition era," she said. Just as alcohol production and sales were banned...
KHOU
Several cars burned at Houston recycling company
Firefighters said workers were cutting up cars when something exploded, sparking a large fire. No one was injured.
KHOU
Grupo Ligado keeping their musical Hispanic heritage alive
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — "I don't think I've ever sang this early," said Juan Tamez as he warmed up his band, Grupo Ligado. Ligado is Spanish for united. He’s the leader of the band, which plays a lot of Norteño music from Mexico and plenty of homegrown Tejano.
Daniel Chacon charged with capital murder in connection with Maira Gutierrez's death
HOUSTON — The prime suspect in Maira Gutierrez's kidnapping and death has been charged with capital murder, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Daniel Chacon is being held at the Harris County Jail. Chacon, 30, was arrested Wednesday at the Laredo Port of Entry after authorities said he fled to Mexico after the crime. He was eventually brought back to Pasadena, where he was booked.
Explosive material causes explosion, large fire at SW Houston scrap yard
HOUSTON — Multiple cars caught fire Thursday at a recycling yard in southwest Houston. The fire caused a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from miles across the Houston area. This happened at the Holmes Road Recycling Company on Homles Road near Highway 288. Houston Fire Department...
Friendswood model becomes first Filipino American to win Miss USA
HOUSTON — Friendswood model and fashion designer, R'Bonney Gabriel, continues to make history. The winner of Miss Texas USA 2022 now holds the crown for Miss USA after winning the pageant Monday night in Nevada. Gabriel will now represent the United States in the upcoming 71st Miss Universe pageant,...
3 arrested, including 2 teens, after chase in stolen car, police say
HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after leading Houston police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said. It happened around 1 a.m. on Wipprecht Street near the North Loop when police were alerted to the stolen vehicle. Suspects then led police on a 20-minute chase through northeast Houston before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Temporary shelter helping migrants from the Texas-Mexico border in Houston
HOUSTON — A new temporary shelter for migrants from the Texas-Mexico border is now open in Houston. Catholic Charities staff and volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints are running the center, which has already served nearly 20 migrants since it opened on Monday. The...
Woman airlifted after being shot in west Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being shot at a home in west Harris County, according to deputies. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before midnight at a home on Waverly Grove Drive, near West Little York and Barker Cypress.
