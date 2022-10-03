ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston holding 2nd gun buyback event this weekend

HOUSTON — Saturday marks Houston’s second gun buyback event, where you can get paid for giving up your guns. The amount you’ll get varies by the type of weapon, but you won’t get cash. Instead, you’ll get a gift card. You can bring anything from...
LIST: Fall festival events in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON — When the summer heat finally gives way to cooler weather in Houston, it's a great time to get outdoors to enjoy the lovely weather. If you're looking for family-friendly fall events, there are plenty of festivals across the Greater Houston area!. From big cities to suburbs to...
Government
Houston Happenings October 6 - 9

HOUSTON — For find Houston events for any day of the week, log on to 365thingsinhouston.com. Established 1966; Part Of Proceeds Donated To Charities. Food Like Spanakopita, Baklava, Dolmades, Tiropita, Pastisio & Keftedes. Wines, Live Music, Entertainment & Dance Performances, Family Fun, Games & Shopping. Today – Saturday.
Daniel Chacon charged with capital murder in connection with Maira Gutierrez's death

HOUSTON — The prime suspect in Maira Gutierrez's kidnapping and death has been charged with capital murder, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Daniel Chacon is being held at the Harris County Jail. Chacon, 30, was arrested Wednesday at the Laredo Port of Entry after authorities said he fled to Mexico after the crime. He was eventually brought back to Pasadena, where he was booked.
3 arrested, including 2 teens, after chase in stolen car, police say

HOUSTON — Three people, including two teens, were arrested after leading Houston police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said. It happened around 1 a.m. on Wipprecht Street near the North Loop when police were alerted to the stolen vehicle. Suspects then led police on a 20-minute chase through northeast Houston before ditching the vehicle and fleeing on foot.
