Christian Wood Embraces Mavs Bench Role: ‘I’m Just Here to Win Games’
Although it’s only been two preseason games, Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood is proving that he’s a team player. After coach Jason Kidd announced on media day that Wood would begin the season by coming off the bench, many wondered how Wood would respond given some of the issues he experienced in Houston last year. So far, Wood is saying all the right things, and his production on the court is backing it up.
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Calls This Lakers Teammate The Most Skilled Player Of All Time
Free agent former 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard had a deep and wide-ranging conversation with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes for their Showtime series All The Smoke recently. View the original article to see embedded media. Howard would know. He has played with several of the best players...
NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team
When the subject of NBA's Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Aleksej Pokusevski Showing Signs of Progress in Preseason
Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, Serbian forward Aleksej Pokusevski was viewed as a seven-foot project. He had shown glimpses of slashing, shooting, and playmaking ability not often seen in basketball players his size. He had played in the Greek A2 Basket League and averaged just 10 points and seven...
Bullish Return: David Grubb Talks With Chris Conner About The Pelicans’ Preseason Opener
After what felt like the longest offseason in team history, the New Orleans Pelicans (and Zion Williamson) were back on the court Tuesday night in their preseason opener. Chris Conner of Boot Krewe Media joins me as we discuss our expectations for the preseason and what were the real takeaways for the Pels as they prepare for the Pistons on Friday.
Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch ‘Changes Everything’ for Warriors
View the original article to see embedded media. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed the altercation that occurred between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green on Thursday. Speaking in front of the media for the first time since the incident occurred, Kerr was adamant that Poole's behavior has not changed, as some reports suggested.
Sons of Duke champ stand out at premier camp
Cayden and Cameron Boozer never disappoint. That was again the case on Saturday as the 2025 Duke basketball recruiting targets, the twin sons of 2001 Blue Devil national champ and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, played in front of pro scouts and alongside other top-shelf high school ...
Shooting Woes Continue for Raptors in Preseason Loss to Rockets
Adding a little extra shooting this offseason might not have been such a bad idea for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Take Friday's 116-100 loss to the Houston Rockets with a grain of salt, of course. Not only was it a preseason game but the Raptors were without Fred VanVleet, Otto Porter Jr., and Malachi Flynn, three of the team's best shooters, at least theoretically. But last season's shooting woes seem to have carried over into the preseason this year.
‘Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!’ OBJ Responds with Wish List
FRISCO - For a guy who isn’t actually playing in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. sure gets lots of attention. But maybe it’s time to disconnect him from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys. The subject came up (again) late this week when former Cowboys...
