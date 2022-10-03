Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Corn Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenEast Cleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are Legitimate Playoff Contenders
Perhaps you've heard (at least 100 times) - the Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball, and one of the youngest teams in the sport over the last 30 years. All season long, it's been talked about how inexperienced this team is and whether or not that would allow them to stay relevant in the A.L. Central.
Tri-City Herald
Mariners battle the Astros starting next week, and yes, that means a home game in Seattle
The Mariners’ postseason run will continue in the American League Division Series. After ending a 21-year playoff drought on the final day of September in Seattle, the club entered October looking to keep this memorable season going during a trip to Toronto in the best-of-three AL wild-card series. How...
Tri-City Herald
Mariners win — comeback from 8-1 deficit ends with magic win and a pending trip to Houston
The Mariners are on their way back to the American League Division Series for the first time since 2001. After falling behind by as many as seven runs Saturday at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Seattle rallied by the Blue Jays for a 10-9 victory in a contest that lasted four-plus hours to sweep this best-of-three AL wild-card series in two games.
Tri-City Herald
‘Baseball Sucks Sometimes’: Blue Jays’ 2022 Season Ends With Wild Card Loss
For the first time all series, the stadium was silent. As George Springer and Bo Bichette lay sprawled on the outfield turf, reality set in. The Blue Jays’ seven-run lead was gone, their star centerfielder was hurt, and the season was slipping toward finality. There were blips of crowd...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger on What Guided Him in His 2022 Season
Cody Bellinger has had… a season. After a horrendous 2021 regular season and then exploding in the postseason, people expected him to get back into his MVP form in 2022. Even though he didn’t reach that MVP form in 2022, he’s had better numbers this season. An uptick in his batting average, OPB, slugging, OPS, and incredible defense has been the reason he has remained in the lineup.
Tri-City Herald
Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series
It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
Tri-City Herald
Bohm’s RBI Hit-by-Pitch a Symbol of How Far the Phillies Have Come
The Philadelphia Phillies have had some terrible experiences getting hit by pitches this year. On May 31, Jean Segura broke his finger after it was hit by a fastball on a bunt attempt. Less than a month later, Bryce Harper broke his thumb after getting beaned by Blake Snell. Both players missed significant time on the IL.
Tri-City Herald
Down to One: Close Games Doom Rangers in 2022
Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley pinpointed the one number from 2022 that filled him with both frustration and promise. Actually, it was two numbers, side by side, with a dash in between — 15-35. That was the Rangers’ record in one-run games this season. It was a franchise-worst...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf excited for Mariners playoffs--and all this man coverage he’s beating
Is there room on the Mariners’ packed playoff bandwagon for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver?. Doesn’t matter. DK Metcalf is already on board. The big-man receiver wore a (very large) Mariners T-shirt with caricatures of Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Mitch Haniger and J.P. Crawford to his Seahawks media availability Wednesday. It was two days before the Mariners begin their first Major League Baseball playoff series in 21 years, Friday afternoon at Toronto.
Tri-City Herald
NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team
When the subject of NBA's Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Calls This Lakers Teammate The Most Skilled Player Of All Time
Free agent former 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard had a deep and wide-ranging conversation with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes for their Showtime series All The Smoke recently. View the original article to see embedded media. Howard would know. He has played with several of the best players...
Tri-City Herald
Aleksej Pokusevski Showing Signs of Progress in Preseason
Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, Serbian forward Aleksej Pokusevski was viewed as a seven-foot project. He had shown glimpses of slashing, shooting, and playmaking ability not often seen in basketball players his size. He had played in the Greek A2 Basket League and averaged just 10 points and seven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
NBA GMs Give Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA GMs have conducted their annual surveys and as expected, some people are happy with the results while some aren't. If you're a Warriors or Clippers fan, then you'll definitely appreciate most of what you see. However, there was one small category that will shock Clippers fans.
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: L.A. Waives Dwayne Bacon And Javante McCoy, Adds Shaquille Harrison And L.J. Figueroa
Your Los Angeles Lakers are making some changes along the fringes of their training camp roster. L.A. announced today that it has waived guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy, essentially making room for new signings Shaquille Harrison and L.J. Figueroa. View the original article to see embedded media. A five-year...
Pasco High grad signs on with NFL’s New England Patriots
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos last spring.
Comments / 0