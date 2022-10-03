ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tri-City Herald

Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are Legitimate Playoff Contenders

Perhaps you've heard (at least 100 times) - the Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in baseball, and one of the youngest teams in the sport over the last 30 years. All season long, it's been talked about how inexperienced this team is and whether or not that would allow them to stay relevant in the A.L. Central.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger on What Guided Him in His 2022 Season

Cody Bellinger has had… a season. After a horrendous 2021 regular season and then exploding in the postseason, people expected him to get back into his MVP form in 2022. Even though he didn’t reach that MVP form in 2022, he’s had better numbers this season. An uptick in his batting average, OPB, slugging, OPS, and incredible defense has been the reason he has remained in the lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series

It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Bohm’s RBI Hit-by-Pitch a Symbol of How Far the Phillies Have Come

The Philadelphia Phillies have had some terrible experiences getting hit by pitches this year. On May 31, Jean Segura broke his finger after it was hit by a fastball on a bunt attempt. Less than a month later, Bryce Harper broke his thumb after getting beaned by Blake Snell. Both players missed significant time on the IL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Down to One: Close Games Doom Rangers in 2022

Texas Rangers interim manager Tony Beasley pinpointed the one number from 2022 that filled him with both frustration and promise. Actually, it was two numbers, side by side, with a dash in between — 15-35. That was the Rangers’ record in one-run games this season. It was a franchise-worst...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf excited for Mariners playoffs--and all this man coverage he’s beating

Is there room on the Mariners’ packed playoff bandwagon for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver?. Doesn’t matter. DK Metcalf is already on board. The big-man receiver wore a (very large) Mariners T-shirt with caricatures of Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Mitch Haniger and J.P. Crawford to his Seahawks media availability Wednesday. It was two days before the Mariners begin their first Major League Baseball playoff series in 21 years, Friday afternoon at Toronto.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

NBA GMs Predict Improvement for Pelicans Team

When the subject of NBA's Most Improved Team came up, the Pelicans were at the forefront of the poll and came in 2nd behind the Los Angeles Clippers. With the return of a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Clippers were the runaway favorite to be the most improved team at 41% of the voting. The Pelicans were in second with 17% of the votes, tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Aleksej Pokusevski Showing Signs of Progress in Preseason

Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, Serbian forward Aleksej Pokusevski was viewed as a seven-foot project. He had shown glimpses of slashing, shooting, and playmaking ability not often seen in basketball players his size. He had played in the Greek A2 Basket League and averaged just 10 points and seven...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

NBA GMs Give Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking

View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA GMs have conducted their annual surveys and as expected, some people are happy with the results while some aren't. If you're a Warriors or Clippers fan, then you'll definitely appreciate most of what you see. However, there was one small category that will shock Clippers fans.
NBA

