WTAP
WVU Medicine Children’s Night of Hope Gala was held in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Medicine Children’s Night of Hope Gala took place to help not only the hospital but also the community. Attendees listened to music as the viewed items that were going to be auctioned off as part of the gala. Along with numerous items set...
WTAP
T&S competition BBQ team gives BBQ platter proceeds to Housecalls Hospice Promise Foundation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn McColligan of T&S competition BBQ team was looking for something he could do that he loves. For him that was making barbecue. “Doing this helps keep me focused, happy and have something to do that’s positive and when you start cooking like this you want to share it with people. If you cook something you love, you want to get out and just share it with people,” McColligan said.
WTAP
Downtown PKB is making the city a brighter place
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB’s arts committee asked Jordana Bungard who is apart of West Side Sign Company to put wraps on some of the planters. The wraps were placed on planters on the corner of Ann street and 2nd as well as near Maka-Mia Pizza. Executive Director...
WTAP
Band of the Week: Marietta High School
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Marching Band is hopeful this year when it comes to competitions. Director Korey Parlin says he is excited about competition season with a bigger group than last year. Parlin said, “So last year we were a pretty young group, still trying to get in the...
WTAP
Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held groundbreaking
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - To celebrate its 114th house in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony on October 6 to start work on a house being built in Belpre, Ohio. The event was held on the 2500 block of Valley View Drive....
WTAP
“We’re here to fight for our freedom. We have a right to not become second class citizens,” Marietta Women’s wave gathers in Marietta to raise awarness
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday afternoon outside the Lafayette hotel Marietta Women’s Wave gathered to bring awareness and knowledge to troubles they say women bothered. Some of these troubles they say are talk about taking away contraception, LGBTQ rights, voting rights and more. Support from those who drove by...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Cress from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cress WTAP’s Pet of the Week. She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cress is a 7-year-old domestic short-haired cat who loves to be around other cats!. She loves sitting on your lap, she loves to be petted, and overall, she is...
WTAP
Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg holding book sale until Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Trinity Episcopal Church in Parkersburg is holding a book sale until Saturday, October 8, 2022. The book sale has been a tradition at the church since 1949. They took a few years off during the pandemic, and this is the first time since the pandemic that it’s been back.
WTAP
Shooting on Virginia Avenue sends one person to the hospital
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, one person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot on Virginia Avenue. The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. October 6. We are working on finding out if it was a man or a woman who...
WTAP
UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
WTAP
Obituary: Burdette, Arvilla “Pearl”
Arvilla “Pearl” Burdette, 84, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born June 11, 1938, in Wirt County, a daughter of the late Raymond Santee and Evelyn B. Pepper Santee Naylor. Pearl worked and retired from the food industry,...
WTAP
Parkersburg H.S. students get visit from Olympic gold medalist, Greg Louganis
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg high school Sports in American Culture class got a visit from another big name in the world of sports. The students in that class got a zoom visit from four-time Olympic gold medalist, Greg Louganis. Louganis is considered the greatest diver in history and...
WTAP
One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, officials are investigating a fatal wreck between one vehicle and a pedestrian with a bike on the side of the road. Officials say the crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on the 11-thousand block of Emerson Avenue. The driver...
WTAP
Obituary: Fleming, Cleo Levi
Cleo Levi Fleming of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 5, 2022, at his residence. He was born December 21, 1945, in Eva, WV. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
WTAP
Obituary: Kampmeier, Flora L.
Flora L. Kampmeier, 88, of Marietta, passed away at Ellison Assisted Living on October 4, 2022. She was born September 29, 1934 in Marietta to Oscar W. and Luise (Ruhe) Kampmeier. Flora was a 1952 graduate of Marietta High School and, in June of 1952, began her career for Washington...
WTAP
City of Parkersburg ordered to pay legal costs for lawsuit
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg has been ordered to pay legal fees for two people that successfully sued the city over the city council citing the Lord’s Prayer before meetings. Senior United States Judge John Copenhaver, Jr. made the ruling Thursday, October 6, in Charleston. According...
WTAP
Victor Lee Thompson sentenced to life in prison without parole
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Victory Lee Thompson was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the felony murder of Darren Salaam Senior Friday afternoon. Thompson took the stand asking the jury for mercy in the form of life in prison with the eligibility for parole. He addressed the victim’s family, saying he’s sorry and didn’t mean to kill anyone. He maintained his statements of self defense.
WTAP
Obituary: Ford, Maxine Dolores Decker
Maxine Dolores Decker Ford, 94, of Marietta, passed away at 5:05 am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Dart, OH, on July 4, 1928, to Edna Haught and Foster Decker. On September 13, 1948, she married the love of her life, William E....
WTAP
Obituary: Felton, Gerald D. “Jerry”
Gerald D. “Jerry” Felton, 84, of New Matamoras, OH, went on to meet his savior on October 5th at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Gerald is survived by his children, Shirley (Mike) Scott, Brenda Earley, Jerry (Fran) Felton, and Lee Ann (Chris) Williams; grandchildren Jordan, Breanna, Zack, Gavin, Lance, Lexi, Ali, Brad, Travis, Grant, Maddie, and Owen; great-grandchildren Ryan, Lillian, Avery, Addison, Alex, and Amelia.
WTAP
Obituary: Daniels Sr., Arthur Ivan
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our father, Arthur Ivan Daniels Sr. He gained his angel wings at the age of 82 on October 4, 2022. Born to the late John and Helen Davis Daniels on December 19, 1939, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Arthur, known by most as Art, was a graduate of Parkersburg High School.
