The Cheapest US Foodie Cities Were Ranked & Drinks Are 'Hella Expensive' In Seattle

Being a foodie can be considered a lifestyle. A recent study published by Wallethub this Monday has made things easier for food and drink lovers after ranking hundreds of U.S. cities among the best and cheapest places for connoisseurs.

This particular hobby consists of trying and discovering unique dishes and flavors wherever possible. This includes restaurants, bars, and even a person’s own kitchen.

To obtain their results, the study compared more than 180 cities across 29 factors of “foodie-friendliness” including the cost of groceries, the price of beer and wine, and food festivals per capita, among others.

A good beer or glass of wine is a great way to spend some time at a restaurant or a bar, and Seattle, WA, seems to be making this activity a very expensive one. According to the report, this city has the highest price on these specific alcoholic drinks.

Followed by the Emerald City are Atlanta, GA, New York, NY, Salem, OR, and Rochester, NY. Yes, you read that right — it is cheaper to drink wine and beer in New York than in Seattle.

On the other hand, if you’re looking to save some money on these beverages, Indianapolis, IN is your place to go as it was ranked the cheapest place to buy these products.

The second place for the lowest prices was given to Durham, NC with Missoula, MT in third, Gulfport, MS in fourth, and Brownsville, TX in fifth.

The average price for a wine bottle in Seattle is $15 compared to $14 in Durham. A jug of domestic beer costs $2.62 in Durham and $3.15 in Seattle, while imported beer costs $2.12 in Durham and $3.34 in Seattle.

Other metrics used in this study, such as the price of groceries and restaurants per capita, positioned Portland, OR on the top of the list, followed by two big Florida cities: Orlando and Miami.

Here are the 10 best and cheapest foodie cities in the country:

Portland, OR Orlando, FL Miami, FL San Francisco, CA Austin, TX Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA Tampa, FL Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA

While Durham didn't make it to the top 10, seems like Seattle's neighbor, Portland, OR beat the Emerald City in prices and numbers.