Liverpool will hope to dent Arsenal’s burgeoning title hopes as they travel to the Emirates Stadium.Seven wins from eight games leaves Mikel Arteta’s talented side top of the Premier League, with confidence further boosted by a convincing derby day win against Tottenham.Things are rather more muddled at Liverpool who are still battling for fluency after the opening weeks of the season and already appear all-but-out of the title picture.Both clubs achieved wins in continental competition between league games and will be keen for more success as a busy period of football continues. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO